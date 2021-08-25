Full 6th Circ. urged to rehear Ohio hospital's antitrust claims

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Ohio-based hospital McLaren St. Luke's on Tuesday urged the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a decision that said a rival medical system did not violate antitrust law when its insurance subsidiary dropped it from its provider network.

Filed by its lawyers at Honigman, St. Luke's petition seeking en banc review or panel reconsideration says the three-judge panel's Aug. 10 decision overlooked key pieces of evidence showing the alleged harm stemming from the change by the insurance arm of ProMedica Health Systems Inc.

The panel ruling vacated a preliminary injunction that kept Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica from canceling contracts with St. Luke's. The case involves what the Federal Trade Commission has called an "unsettled" area of antitrust law: the duty, if any, owed from one firm to a competitor.

The 6th Circuit panel said there is a high bar for such "refusal to deal" antitrust claims, since "individuals and companies may do business with whomever they please."

In Tuesday's petition, Honigman partner David Ettinger said the panel ruling overlooked evidence that ProMedica's insurance subsidiary enjoyed "significant benefits" with St. Luke's as part of the provider network. Employers were attracted to the subsidiary based on its relationship with St. Luke's, according to the petition.

Ettinger also argued in the petition that harm to reputation and goodwill can support the issuance of a preliminary injunction.

"It is hard to imagine how any commercial party could obtain a preliminary injunction under such a restrictive approach,” Ettinger wrote in Tuesday's court filing.

Ettinger, who leads the firm's antitrust team, did not return a message seeking comment on Wednesday, and a lawyer for ProMedica at Davis Wright Tremaine did not immediately comment.

The FTC in 2014 successfully challenged ProMedica's acquisition of St. Luke's as anticompetitive, and the 6th Circuit earlier upheld the commission's enforcement action. ProMedica's insurance subsidiary, Paramount Care Inc, kept St. Luke's as in-network as part of the unwinding of the merger.

ProMedica ended its in-network relationship with St. Luke's after McLaren Health Systems in October 2020 agreed to buy the hospital and invest $100 million into it.

McLaren's cancer services compete with ProMedica and "could siphon off patients needing advanced care from ProMedica's hospitals," the 6th Circuit panel said earlier this month.

Chief Circuit Judge Jeffrey Sutton, sitting with Circuit Judges R. Guy Cole Jr and Chad Readler, ruled unanimously for ProMedica.

The panel said ProMedica had a "valid" business reason for dropping its insurance contract with St. Luke's and that the hospital was aware a change in ownership could affect its status as an in-network provider.

"Every shrewd businessperson, and every athlete and politician to boot, intends to beat her competitors. Just so for companies, the most strategic of which hope to squash the competition by delivering a superior product," Sutton wrote.

The case is St. Luke's Hospital v. ProMedica Health System Inc, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-3007.

