Ga. lawyer gets six years in prison for using client IDs to secure funds

Summary Law firms Personal injury lawyer found guilty in November on fraud and identity theft charges

(Reuters) - An attorney who used his clients' names to fraudulently apply for more than $400,000 in loans reserved for personal injury plaintiffs to cover non-litigation expenses has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison, the Atlanta U.S. attorney's office said in a Tuesday statement.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May sentenced now-disbarred lawyer Chalmer (Chuck) Detling of Marietta, Georgia, on Feb. 11 after he was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud and five counts of identity theft by a jury in November.

The personal injury lawyer used the names and social security numbers of his clients without their knowledge or consent to obtain litigation advances from financing companies, according to prosecutors.

He forged documents to submit to finance companies, including in one case, a doctored letter from an insurance company inflating figures of a settlement offer, prosecutors said.

Litigation advances are high-interest loans that must be paid back with interest only if a client wins a lawsuit, according to the U.S. attorney's statement Tuesday. Personal injury plaintiffs may use the advances for medical expenses and living expenses related to their lawsuits, the statement said.

In addition to five years and 10 months in prison, Detling faces three years of supervised release, and has been ordered to pay restitution of $254,000.

An attorney for Detling did not immediately return requests for comment on his sentencing. A representative for the Atlanta U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment beyond Tuesday's press statement.

In 2016, the Georgia Bar was tipped off about Detling's activities and informed the FBI, Detling's clients and the financing companies, the statement said.

In October of that year, Detling voluntarily surrendered his license while under an emergency suspension. The Supreme Court of Georgia called it "tantamount to disbarment."

The case is United States v. Detling, United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division, No. 1:18-cr-309

For Detling: Molly Hiland Parmer of Parmer Law; and Caitlyn Wade and Suzanne Hashimi of the Federal Defender Program

For the U.S.: Alex R. Sistla and Samir Kaushal of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia

