Generic drugmaker Impax to pay $145 mln to end opioid antitrust litigation

Plaintiffs' lawyers to seek up to $58 million in legal fees

(Reuters) - Impax Laboratories on Tuesday said it had agreed to pay $145 million to resolve antitrust class claims that the drugmaker illegally schemed with Endo International Plc to delay launching a generic version of its Opana ER opioid painkiller.

The settlement resolving allegations brought by plaintiff drug distributors Value Drug Co and Meijer Inc came just weeks after a Chicago federal court jury rejected claims that Endo violated federal antitrust laws.

Impax, which had been a defendant, reached a deal in principle as the trial was set to start but did not publicly reveal the settlement's terms then.

The preliminary deal is subject to review by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago.

Class members will receive "substantial cash settlement payments," the plaintiffs' attorneys said in their Tuesday filing seeking court approval of the deal, "while putting the litigation against Impax to rest and avoiding the inherent risks of jury trial (as demonstrated by the verdict in favor of Endo) and potential appeals."

Lead class attorneys, including Andrew Curley of Berger Montague and Bruce Gerstein of Garwin Gerstein & Fisher, on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A lawyer for Impax, Devora Allon of Kirkland & Ellis, and a representative from the company, now owned by New Jersey-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Impax has continued to deny the plaintiffs' allegations and did not admit liability as part of the settlement.

The litigation began in 2014, and Leinenweber last year certified classes of heath insurers that purchased or reimbursed costs of branded or generic versions of Opana ER, and direct purchasers such as Value Drug and other distributors.

The plaintiffs alleged Impax, in a 2010 deal with Endo, agreed to delay the market release of generic Opana ER, and Endo vowed it would not authorize a rival generic until 180 days after Impax's drug hit the market.

In March, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled against antitrust claims that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission lodged in 2021 against Endo and Impax. The complaint alleged a 2017 agreement between the companies unlawfully curtailed competition between them.

The FTC's appeal is pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

In the Chicago case, the plaintiffs said they would seek up to 40% of the settlement fund, or $58 million, in legal fees as part of the deal.

The case is In re Opana ER Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 14-cv-10150.

For direct purchasers: Andrew Curley of Berger Montague and Bruce Gerstein of Garwin Gerstein & Fisher

For Impax: Devora Allon of Kirkland & Ellis

