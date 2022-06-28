Georgia Pacific must face HR worker's retaliation claims, court says

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected claims that human resources managers are exempt from the federal law banning retaliation against workers who report discrimination, and revived a lawsuit against Georgia Pacific LLC.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said an Alabama federal judge made two key errors in dismissing HR manager Marie Patterson's lawsuit. She had accused the paper products company of firing her after she gave testimony in a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against her former employer.

The panel said the judge was wrong to find that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not shield HR managers who "oppose" discrimination in the course of performing their job duties, and sent the case back to him for further proceedings.

"Opposition is opposition, whether the opposer is drawing a manager’s salary or not," Circuit Judge Ed Carnes wrote.

The judge also erred in holding that because Patterson had testified against her former employer, and not Georgia Pacific, her conduct was not protected by Title VII, the 11th Circuit said.

The court's conclusions squared with arguments made by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which filed a brief backing Patterson last year.

Patterson's lawyer, Kurt Kastorf, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Atlanta-based Georgia Pacific.

Patterson sued Georgia Pacific in 2018, claiming her supervisors fired her days after learning that she had recently been deposed in a discrimination lawsuit against a Texas hospital operator that had previously employed her as an HR official.

Georgia Pacific has said Patterson was fired for poor performance and excessive absences.

Title VII prohibits retaliation against workers who have "opposed any practice" barred by the law or participated in a discrimination investigation or lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock in Mobile, Alabama said in 2020 that because Patterson had testified against her former employer, she could not hold Georgia Pacific liable for retaliation.

The judge also said that human resource managers do not engage in protected activity when they oppose discrimination in the course of their job duties, as opposed to if they file personal complaints. Since Patterson's job was to scrutinize her employers' policies and address complaints, her conduct was not covered by Title VII, Beaverstock said.

But the 11th Circuit on Tuesday said that exception did not exist anywhere in the text of Title VII, and what matters under the law is employees' conduct and not their job titles. At least three other federal appeals courts have also rejected a so-called "manager exception."

And Title VII broadly protects workers who oppose any unlawful practice, and not only those allegedly committed by their current employers, Carnes wrote for the court.

The panel included Circuit Judges Robin Rosenbaum and Jill Pryor.

The case is Patterson v. Georgia Pacific LLC, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-12733.

For Patterson: Kurt Kastorf of Law Office of Kurt G. Kastorf

For Georgia Pacific: Yendelela Holston of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

