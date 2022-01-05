Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers ask for new trial, citing juror sex abuse claim
NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted last week of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses, on Wednesday said the British socialite deserves a new trial after a juror told media that he shared his experience of sexual abuse during deliberations.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler
