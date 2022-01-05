Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers ask for new trial, citing juror sex abuse claim

1 minute read

REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted last week of aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses, on Wednesday said the British socialite deserves a new trial after a juror told media that he shared his experience of sexual abuse during deliberations.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

