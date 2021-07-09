Gibson Dunn picks up Latham litigator with Big Four client ties

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm offices in Washington, D.C.. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Companies James Farrell has represented Deloitte, Ernst & Young and BDO

Farrell says securities work is becoming 'more complex and more consequential' The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Friday announced it has picked up a Latham & Watkins securities litigator who has counted accounting firms Deloitte, Ernst & Young and BDO among his clients.

James Farrell is joining Gibson Dunn as a partner in its New York office, where he will continue his complex civil litigation practice focused on securities and professional liability litigation, the firm said.

Farrell was the lead counsel defending BDO in a $100 million class action that accused the company and other auditors of failing to properly scrutinize millions of dollars in revenue recorded by Chinese information technology company China Expert Technology Inc. BDO paid $2.25 million to settle the suit in 2014.

Farrell also defended Deloitte against securities fraud claims over clean audit opinions it gave California-based First Regional Bank before the bank's risky real estate loans led to its 2010 failure. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's dismissal of the case in June 2016.

"He is an accomplished and highly regarded litigator with a robust client following representing major accounting firms in securities litigation," Mylan Denerstein, co-partner in charge of Gibson Dunn's New York office, said in a statement. "His addition will complement our deep bench in complex commercial litigation in the New York office."

Farrell was not immediately available to comment. In a statement released by the firm, he said Gibson Dunn's litigation offerings will be a "critical asset" for his clients as securities litigation "becomes more complex and more consequential."

It's been a busy week for Big Law hires on the securities litigation and white-collar fronts in New York. Also on Friday, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan announced it had lured former Manhattan federal prosecutor Tai Park away from White & Case. Earlier this week, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft brought on Philip Khinda, a leading securities litigator and corporate adviser in New York and Washington, D.C., from Steptoe & Johnson.

Read More:

Cadwalader adds Steptoe securities, corporate governance leader

9th Circuit affirms dismissal of fraud lawsuit against Deloitte