Gibson Dunn swipes Mayer Brown appellate co-chair in N.Y.

(Reuters) - Law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has hired Lauren Goldman, a New York-based partner who leaves her role as a leader of Mayer Brown's Supreme Court and appellate group, the firm said on Monday.

Goldman, a longtime Mayer Brown litigator, focuses on technology and data privacy issues, according to Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn.

She was part of a team that represented Facebook, now Meta Platforms Inc, in biometric privacy litigation over its facial recognition technology, according to court documents. Facebook settled for $650 million and did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the 2020 settlement.

Goldman recently represented Shutterfly Inc in a facial recognition biometric privacy lawsuit, which settled for $6.75 million last year, court filings said. The digital imaging company denied wrongdoing.

She also was on the team that helped notch a jury trial win for Palmer Luckey, the founder of Facebook Inc's virtual reality unit Oculus VR, in an IP case last fall.

A Mayer Brown spokesperson said the firm wishes Goldman well.

Mayer Brown's Supreme Court and appellate practice is co-headed by Nicole Saharsky, former assistant to the U.S. solicitor general. Andrew Pincus, who previously held the same position, and served as general counsel of the U.S. Department of Commerce, is also part of the team.

Gibson Dunn, which has about 1,600 lawyers globally, has in the past few months hired several other partners who focus on technology and privacy matters.

The firm recruited another Mayer Brown partner, former Apple Inc attorney Vivek Mohan, to co-chair its artificial intelligence and automated systems practice in June.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.