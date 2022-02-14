Factbox: Global deals currently facing antitrust hurdles
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
- Law firms
The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) was forced to abandon its $80 billion deal to sell Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) earlier in February, after facing significant pushback from antitrust regulators. read more
On Sunday, similar regulatory hurdles also forced U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) to scrap plans to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD.N). read more
Large mergers the world over are facing antitrust scrutiny like never before, especially in the United States, where the Biden administration has made injecting more competition into several industries one of its top goals. A few other deals have also collapsed recently after facing tough reviews. read more
Here are some others that are in the crosshairs of antitrust regulators:
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.