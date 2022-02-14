Factbox: Global deals currently facing antitrust hurdles

The Cambridge-1 supercomputer, which owner Nvidia Corp says is the United Kingdom's fastest supercomputer, is seen in Cambridge, Britain, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters. Courtesy of Nvidia Corp/Handout via REUTERS

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) was forced to abandon its $80 billion deal to sell Arm Ltd to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) earlier in February, after facing significant pushback from antitrust regulators. read more

On Sunday, similar regulatory hurdles also forced U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) to scrap plans to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD.N). read more

Large mergers the world over are facing antitrust scrutiny like never before, especially in the United States, where the Biden administration has made injecting more competition into several industries one of its top goals. A few other deals have also collapsed recently after facing tough reviews. read more

Here are some others that are in the crosshairs of antitrust regulators:

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anirban Sen, Anil D'Silva and Ramakrishnan M.

