GoDaddy robocall deal scrapped, 11th Circ. nixes class over members without standing

(Reuters) - When plaintiffs bring a class action for money damages, the class cannot be certified if it contains members without a constitutional right to sue, according to a ruling on Wednesday from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeals court vacated a trial judge’s approval of GoDaddy.com LLC’s $35 million settlement to resolve allegations that it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending unsolicited calls and texts to market its services. Plaintiffs who received a single unsolicited text do not have Article III standing to sue under 11th Circuit precedent. The trial judge nevertheless certified a nationwide class that included class members who received a single text because other circuits have split with the 11th on their constitutional right to sue.

That was a mistake, the 11th Circuit said in an opinion written by Judge Gerald Tjoflat for a panel that also included Judges Charles Wilson and Elizabeth Branch. The appeals court said its holding was compelled by two decisions: Its own 2019 ruling in Cordoba v. DirecTV, LLC and the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2021 ruling in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez.

In Cordoba, the 11th Circuit held that a class can be certified as long as the name plaintiff has Article III standing -- but also cautioned that the standing of absent class members may be a factor in class certification. In TransUnion, as you probably recall, the Supreme Court ruled, among other things, that class members must have Article III standing to recover individual damages.

In combination, the 11th Circuit said, the two decisions “lead us to the following conclusion: When a class seeks certification for the sole purpose of a damages settlement...the class definition must be limited to those individuals who have Article III standing.”

Or, to put it another way, Tjoflat wrote, “Any class definition that includes members who would never have standing under our precedent is a class definition that cannot stand.”

The appeals court sent the case back to the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose of Mobile, Alabama, to figure out a workable class definition.

Interestingly, the 11th Circuit zoomed in on the Article III standing issue even though it was not even briefed by the parties. Lawyers in the case focused instead on whether the $35 million settlement was subject to heightened scrutiny under the Class Action Fairness Act because class members could choose to receive a $150 voucher for GoDaddy services as an alternative to a $35 cash payout. The trial judge, according to objector’s counsel from the Bandas Law Firm, should have based the fee award to class counsel on the value of the coupons redeemed by class members rather than on the $35 million fund available for cash recovery.

As the 11th Circuit noted in Wednesday’s opinion, class counsel from (among other firms) Bock, Hatch & Oppenheim and Underwood & Riemer would probably have been entitled to less than the $7 million fee DuBose awarded if their fee were based on redeemed vouchers. Only about 24,000 of the 1.2 million people in the class submitted claims. About 12,400 asked for vouchers. The total payout from voucher claims, by my calculation, would have been less than $2 million.

The 11th Circuit never reached the issue of whether the vouchers were coupons – class counsel and GoDaddy’s lawyers at Cozen O’Connor insisted they were not – or the propriety of the $7 million fee award because it concluded the class was erroneously certified.

Neither David Oppenheim of Bock Hatch, who argued for the class before the 11th Circuit, nor GoDaddy counsel Jeff Monheit of Cozen responded to my email query on the ruling.

Robert Clore of the Bandas Law Firm, which represents objector Juan Pinto, said via email that he’s “hopeful for an improved result for the class” when the case returns to trial judge DuBose.

Class counsel and the Bandas firm tried twice to halt the 11th Circuit appeal by proposing side agreements in which objector's counsel would have received a payment from plaintiffs' lawyers in exchange for dismissing the appellate proceeding. As you know, these side deals must be approved by trial judges, after a 2018 amendment to federal procedural rules that was designed to discourage so-called objector blackmail. In the GoDaddy case, DuBose refused to go along with deals to ditch the appeal.

The first proposal came in April 2021. The Bandas firm and class counsel asked DuBose to bless a deal in which class counsel would pay $375,000 out of their own fees to compensate Bandas for asserting good-faith arguments on “substantive and complex legal issues.” The objector, in turn, would dismiss the 11th Circuit appeal. DuBose quickly squelched that proposal, ruling that none of the objector's efforts actually benefited the class.

The two sides returned with a new proposal in May, just weeks before oral arguments at the 11th Circuit. This time, class counsel said they would give up $1.5 million of their fees, which would be distributed as a supplemental payout to class members who submitted claims. The Bandas firm, under this proposal, would take $500,000 of the $1.5 million as compensation for delivering the extra payout to class members. Class members would each receive an additional $30 or so, after Bandas’ fees and administrative costs.

DuBose rejected that proposal as well, describing it as “obviously only an afterthought as a means to obtain attorneys' fees by the objector.” The Bandas firm’s appeal, the trial judge said, was “frivolous,” and it appeared that the firm was “attempting to gain attorneys' fees to settle it.”

One could argue that class counsel weren’t as convinced of the appeal’s frivolity, considering that they were willing to give up $1.5 million of their $7 million fee to get Bandas to drop the case at the 11th Circuit.

In the end, we don’t know what the appeals court thought about the objector’s coupon arguments because the judges found flaws in the class certification ruling. And now DuBose gets to start all over again on remand.

