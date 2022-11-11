Godiva accused of post-settlement meddling with claims in Belgium chocolate class action

Companies

(Reuters) - Something weird is happening in a class action accusing Godiva Chocolatier Inc of falsely marketing its chocolate as being made exclusively in Belgium.

At issue is the settlement claims process, funded by Godiva and executed by Kroll Notice Media Solutions. As I've previously reported, the claims process was called into question earlier this year by six state attorneys general and a handful of class members who objected to the proposed deal.

Broadly speaking, they argued that Godiva’s incentive was to depress claims by class members, since the proposed settlement would require the company only to pay class members who submitted valid claims, rather than establishing a specific fund of money for class recovery. The AGs, in particular, questioned whether Kroll had done enough to alert Godiva buyers to file a claim.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska of Manhattan concluded that Kroll's notification plan got the job done. Her April 20 opinion approving the $7.5 million settlement cited a declaration from Kroll with statistics that, in Preska's view, proved the success of the claims process. Nearly 900,000 purported purchasers had filed claims in response to a variety of notifications. Kroll had rejected about 318,000 of those claims, according to its declaration. But the administrator deemed nearly 510,000 claims to be valid, Preska said, putting Godiva on the hook to pay out about $7.5 million to class members.

Preska said objectors’ fears that Godiva would meddle with the claims process to reduce its liability “do not appear to have been realized.”

Did she speak too soon?

On Thursday, class counsel from Faruqi & Faruqi and The Wand Law Firm told Preska in a letter that she may want to take another look at the claims process, even though she has already approved the settlement and entered final judgment.

According to class counsel, Godiva recently directed Kroll “to conduct several additional rounds of review” of class claims that had already been validated. Godiva's plan, according to class counsel, is to “substantially reduce the number of claims that Kroll previously represented were valid.”

Faruqi and the Wand firm said these post-settlement audits appeared to contravene the settlement agreement Preska incorporated in her order approving the deal. They asked Preska to hold a status conference to figure out, among other things, whether class members whose previously accepted claims have since been invalidated in these post-settlement audits should have a chance to respond or whether, more substantively, the entire claims process should be redone, possibly with a different administrator.

Adding to the intrigue: In September, class counsel told Preska that Godiva had informed them that the company did not have enough money to pay class members. Godiva, according to the class counsel's letter to the judge, blamed “the seasonal nature of its business” and asked for more time to make payments to the class.

Class counsel Timothy Peters of Faruqi and Aubry Wand of the Wand firm did not respond to my request for comment, but the implication of their two letters to Preska is clear: Their contention seems to be that Godiva is attempting to use the post-settlement claims process to reduce its liability to the class.

Godiva denies it. The company's counsel from Perkins Coie referred my query to a Godiva spokesperson. He said in an email statement that the company has begun making payments to class members and remains committed to paying them "the full amount required by the settlement.”

Godiva said in the statement that it had requested a single post-settlement review of approved claims after the settlement administrator “identified a type of fraud.” If Kroll conducted additional post-settlement audits, Godiva said, they were at the administrator’s initiative, as permitted under the settlement agreement.

“We are thankful the administrator performed this due diligence to ensure that payments pursuant to the agreement are going toward valid claimants,” Godiva said.

Kroll senior director James Prutsman declined to comment on class counsel’s letters to Preska.

Post-settlement claims audits and challenges are unusual but not unheard of. Occasionally, both sides realize there’s a problem with the claims administration process and decide to audit claims. Even more rarely, a party will cite suspicious claims. The most famous example of that scenario is the ruckus that BP PLC raised after it settled the Deepwater Horizon oil spill case via a class action.

But BP’s challenges arose from allegedly frivolous claims asserted after the company agreed to an uncapped settlement fund. That’s a very different framework than the Godiva case, in which Godiva’s liability was limited to class members’ claims that had already been submitted and vetted before the settlement was approved.

What’s especially notable in the Godiva case is that settlement approval was premised on legitimacy of the class process. When Preska decided to award class counsel a total of $2.85 million in fees and costs (rather than the $5 million they had requested), she based that number entirely on the representation that class members would be paid about $7.5 million for claims that had been submitted, vetted and validated.

I asked class action objector Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute about the surprise post-settlement developments in the Godiva case. He said in an email that it’s unusual for a settlement administrator to conduct post-settlement audits in a situation in which settlement approval was based on the number of approved claims. (And in which the claims administrator had already rejected nearly 40% of the submitted claims.) It's also rare, Frank said, for class counsel to ask a judge to get involved in the post-settlement claims administration process.

As of Friday afternoon, the Godiva docket did not show any response from Preska to class counsel’s request for a status conference.

