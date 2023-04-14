Goodbye, 15 seconds of fame: why TikToks are not trending with insurers

Companies TikTok Inc. Follow















April 14, 2023 - It begins as an innocent, yet mischievous, prank. Teenagers at a big box store place a bin over a customer's head and then record the results — hoping to post the customer's shocked reaction on TikTok. Predictably, the customer screams and panics, while the teens (who had no way of knowing the customer suffers from epilepsy), laugh and record the results.

The confinement from the bin and sudden panic, along with the customer's pre-disposition to passing out, results in the customer suddenly losing consciousness and falling to the floor. The customer hits her head and is hospitalized. Just another day in TikTok land.

If the customer seeks compensation for her injuries and hospital bills from the teenagers and their parents, could the parents' personal insurance policies provide coverage for this type of liability?

Depending on the policy and the specific laws of the jurisdiction, personal policies may or may not offer liability insurance coverage for those unlucky parents whose wayward teens make TikTok videos.

In some jurisdictions, the claims against the teens would not even fall within the policy's insuring provision. Liability policies typically require that an injury arise out of an "occurrence," which is defined as an accident.

The California Court of Appeal in the 2011 case, State Farm General Insurance Company v. Frake, found that an accident "does not apply to an act's consequences, but instead applies to the act itself." The court held that the deliberate act of striking a friend in a consensual game, even if the resulting injury was unintended, did not qualify as an accident that could be covered.

In jurisdictions where a deliberate act does not qualify as an "occurrence," TikTok pranks are not likely to fall within a personal policy's liability coverage. The decision to engage with unsuspecting members of the public for entertainment value was deliberate. The prankster's inability to predict the resulting harm does not turn that decision into an accident.

But in jurisdictions where the resulting injury, rather than the act that causes injury, can be deemed an "accident," liability coverage may depend on the type of TikTok prank, and whether the insured directly participated in the TikTok prank.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court in the 2007 case, Donegal Mutual Insurance Company v. Baumhammers, defined an "occurrence" to include "accidental" injury resulting from an unexpected event from the insured's perspective. In Pennsylvania and similar jurisdictions that focus on whether the injury, not the act, was expected, the insured might be able to establish coverage by taking the position that the prankster did not expect the prank to result in injury.

Even if a TikTok prank results in injury that falls within a homeowners policy's basic insuring provision, the policy could have exclusions that would still preclude coverage.

Some trending TikTok challenges include risky stunts like climbing stacked milk crates, consuming medicine-marinated chicken, and deliberately holding one's breath to the point of passing out. Where a stunt's co-participant is sued for the injury to their friend, the resulting injury these stunts produce might be considered expected or even intended, and therefore, not covered under personal liability insurance policies.

Virtually all homeowners policies exclude damages arising from use of a motor vehicle. If someone recreates a TikTok challenge by hot wiring and crashing a car, there is probably no homeowners coverage for the injured driver.

Similarly, if the policy insures a TikTok creator's home and a viewer is injured from imitating the creator by pouring dish soap on the floor, then running, slipping and falling at their own residence, the copycat viewer may decide to sue the creator. However, the copycat's injuries may not be covered under the creator's policy. Some homeowners liability insurance will not cover or will exclude damages arising from a non-insured property. Alternatively, the creator could be engaged in an excluded business pursuit.

Some parents have resorted to suing TikTok for their children's injuries and even, shockingly, deaths that result from their children recreating TikTok videos that depict risky and possibly harmful behavior.

Although similar suits in other states have been dismissed, in 2022, parents filed a lawsuit against TikTok in the Los Angeles Superior Court case, Christina Arlington Smith, et al. v. TikTok Inc., et al. The TikTok "blackout" challenge that allegedly encourages viewers to hold their breath and/or choke themselves using items until they pass out went way too far, the suit alleges. Their children were less than 10 years old when they died.

Could parents possibly seek damages from the TikTok creators who allegedly filmed and posted the dangerous conduct that the parents' children replicated? Could TikTok creators or their parents be held liable if children are physically harmed or die after emulating the creators' videos? Would homeowners insurance cover such lawsuits?

If the insurance applies separately to each insured, the TikTok creator's parents may argue that the policy still covers them, even though the creator's acts are excluded. Some jurisdictions have found that liability coverage applies to certain insureds even if another insured's conduct is not covered. For example, in the 2010 case, American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Bower, a federal district court in Indiana determined that intentional and criminal acts exclusions did not apply to co-insureds who were allegedly negligent in allowing another's injury-producing conduct.

Depending on the policy's language, the type of conduct and the damages that the policy covers and excludes, a court might decide there is no liability coverage for the parents' alleged negligence. As one federal judge As one federal district judge, Paul Engelmayer, in the 2016 New York case, Barba v. Allianz Global Risks U.S. Ins. Co., recently explained, a policy exclusion's use of the "phrase 'any insured' — as opposed to 'an insured' — specifically and unavoidably highlights that the application of the exclusion to either insured ... precludes coverage under the Policy for the other. It is hard to imagine a clearer way to capture this concept."

As U.S. Congress members contemplate whether to ban TikTok over national security concerns, TikTok creators continue to post videos that their viewers may be tempted to replicate.

Before recording a potentially risky prank or stunt, TikTok creators (or the parents who allow such "creativity") may want to think twice (or even read their insurance policies).

Erin Mindoro Ezra is a regular contributing columnist on insurance coverage for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.