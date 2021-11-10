Google, after court loss, says has complied with EU antitrust decision

REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Google (GOOGL.O) said on Wednesday that it has already complied with an EU antitrust decision to ensure a level playing field for rivals after Europe's second top court threw out its challenge against the EU antitrust ruling.

"This judgment relates to a very specific set of facts and while we will review it closely, we made changes back in 2017 to comply with the European Commission's decision," the company said in an email.

Google did not say if it would appeal against the General Court's judgment.