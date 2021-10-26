Google antitrust boogeyman is lurking in the wings

A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Companies Alphabet Inc See all

Facebook Inc See all

Microsoft Corp See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It has been easy for investors to forget about Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) antitrust boogeyman. Google’s parent has been riding high on the economic recovery, with third-quarter revenue jumping by 41%. Its stock has outperformed rivals while Washington anger is trained on Facebook (FB.O). But it’s the search engine that is more vulnerable to regulatory probes read more .

Alphabet’s biggest divisions are firing on all cylinders. Strong advertising sales spurred a sales increase of 44% at Google search and 43% at YouTube, while its cloud unit posted a 45% top-line growth. Its shares have gained about 70% over the past year, compared with around 43% for Microsoft (MSFT.O) and 15% for Facebook.

Google has also faded a bit from the D.C. spotlight. A Facebook whistleblower’s congressional testimony earlier this month has spurred renewed calls for boss Mark Zuckerberg to testify read more . Documents provided by the former employee produced another flurry of media stories over the past few days.

But the $927 billion social network been has harder to pin down on an antitrust front. A U.S. Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against Facebook is overly broad and had to be amended after a judge poked big holes in its argument read more .

Google, on the other hand, operates in more defined markets so partly as a result faces more targeted allegations that have more potency. On Friday, an unredacted version of an antitrust lawsuit by state attorneys general focusing on ad technology revealed fresh details about alleged anti-competitive behavior.

Because of Google’s dominance in digital marketing, it can charge up to four times the fees of other online advertising exchanges while its ad-buying tools win more than 80% of the auctions hosted on its network, according to the lawsuit. One senior employee compared it to Goldman Sachs or Citigroup owning the New York Stock Exchange.

There’s also the Justice Department crackdown against Google’s dominance in search . And federal prosecutors are considering an ad-tech lawsuit similar to the one filed by state watchdogs. In Europe, Google is appealing a $5 billion antitrust fine. Alphabet may be marching along nicely for now, but there are multiple dangers lurking in the wings to trip up unsuspecting investors.

Follow @GinaChon on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Google parent Alphabet on Oct. 26 reported third-quarter revenue of $65.1 billion, a 41% increase from the same period last year. Analysts expected sales of $63.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.

- Separately, an unredacted version of a U.S. antitrust lawsuit by state attorneys general, led by Texas, was filed on Oct. 22. It alleges that Google charges up to four times the fees of other online advertising exchanges while its ad-buying tools win more than 80% of the auctions hosted on its dominant exchange.

- At the same time, Google owns the largest buy-side and sell-side ad brokers, the lawsuit said.

Editing by Antony Currie and Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.