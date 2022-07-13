Google fights renewed bid to depose execs in U.S. antitrust case

The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Google lawyers question "improper second (or third) bite at the apple"

DOJ attorneys say new round needed after Google only recently turned over some docs

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Alphabet Inc's Google LLC on Tuesday questioned the U.S. Justice Department and state plaintiffs' bid to conduct new depositions of senior executives who have already spoken with government attorneys as part of their antitrust lawsuit over the tech company's search practices.

Google's lawyers argued in a court filing in Washington, D.C., federal court that the federal and state antitrust lawyers leading the case against the tech company had not justified their effort to open up new depositions.

The dispute marks a new flashpoint in the case, as the sides have quarreled for months over access to documents and other information. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta.

The government said it wanted to speak again with, among others, Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president for Google search, and Philipp Schindler, chief business officer. Neither immediately responded to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The DOJ's attorneys and lawyers for the states, including a team from the Colorado Attorney General's office, said the new round of questioning was warranted because Google only recently turned over new documents that the company previously had said could be kept from the plaintiffs.

"Google improperly withheld thousands of documents under false claims of privilege," DOJ attorney Kenneth Dintzer told the court in a new filing. "Google's withholding of these documents was the culminating effort — following years of intentionally mislabeling documents — to hide significant information from civil discovery."

Tuesday's filing did not reveal the substance of the 68 documents that DOJ said it wants now to use as part of new questioning.

A Justice Department spokesperson on Wednesday declined to comment. A representative from the Colorado Attorney General's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Lawyers for Google at the firms Williams & Connolly, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and Ropes & Gray did not immediately return a message seeking comment. A Google representative also did not immediately return a similar message.

The Justice Department sued Google in October 2020 accusing it of antitrust violations in its search business. Google has denied the claims. The company separately is fighting an array claims in court over its search and advertising practices.

Google's attorneys urged Mehta to require federal and state government lawyers to reveal the alleged "new" information that they want to use for any renewed depositions.

The company said it should be accorded "a reasonable opportunity to determine whether plaintiffs are taking an improper second (or third) bite at the apple."

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that Google should not be allowed a "sneak peek" revealing strategy.

Mehta has scheduled the trial for September 2023.

The case is United States v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-03010.

For the U.S.: Kenneth Dintzer of the Justice Department

For Colorado: Jonathan Sallet of the Colorado Attorney General's office

For Google: John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly; Susan Creighton of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; and Mark Popofsky of Ropes & Gray

