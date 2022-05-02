Google Fitbit devices burned users' wrists, lawsuit alleges

An employee uses an electrocardiogram function on a Fitbit smartwatch at the IFA consumer technology fair in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Summary

Summary Related documents A recent Fitbit recall ignored several devices that are prone to overheating, plaintiffs allege

Customers say they have been blocked from refunds for devices that were thrown out or upgraded

(Reuters) - Google Fitbit has been hit with a class action that says its smartwatches are prone to overheating and burning their users, including many devices that were not part of a recent product recall.

A lawsuit filed Friday in California federal court says that overheating is a problem in several Fitbit devices, including the Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Blaze. The two women who filed the lawsuit are seeking to represent a nationwide class of consumers who purchased devices rendered unusable by the alleged defect.

"Reasonable consumers, like Plaintiffs, purchase the Products to burn calories – not their skin," according to the lawsuit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Fitbit recalled more than a million of its Ionic smartwatches in March, following reports that overheating batteries had caused burn injuries. Fitbit said at the time that overheating incidents were "very rare" and occurred only in the Fitbit Ionic, which was discontinued in 2020.

Google, which purchased Fitbit in 2021 for $2.1 billion, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Users have had difficulty getting refunds or replacements from Fitbit, especially for devices that were discarded or upgraded before the recall, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit referenced Fitbit users' posts on social media and in customer support forums, where many people posted pictures of burned wrists.

Some of the online posts said that Fitbit customer service staff refused to acknowledge any problem with the devices, instead implying that users were being dishonest or that the pictures showed a "hygiene issue" or "skin allergies" rather than burn injuries.

The lawsuit claims that the Fitbit defect creates risk even for those who never purchased a smartwatch, because they could overheat and cause fires in places like airplanes. The Federal Aviation Administration has banned passengers from bringing Fitbit Ionic smartwatches onto planes, and other Fitbit devices pose a similar flight safety risk, according to the lawsuit.

The case is Houtchens v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 22-cv-02638.

For plaintiffs: Christopher Aumais of Good Gustafson Aumais

Read more:

Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches over burn injury risk

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.