Google hit with trademark lawsuit by analytics platform Visier

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents Visier provides predictive 'people analytics' for HR

Lawsuit says Google's 'Vizier' machine-learning software will confuse customers

(Reuters) - HR analytics software company Visier Inc sued Google LLC for trademark infringement in San Francisco federal court on Monday, claiming Google's Vizier machine-learning software is likely to confuse potential consumers.

Vancouver-based Visier told the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that the similarity of the companies' names and products could mislead consumers into thinking that Google's software uses Visier's technology, or that Visier is "simply reselling or repackaging Google technology."

Visier asked the court for an unspecified amount of money damages and an order to block Google from using the Vizier name.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Google had no comment on the lawsuit. Visier and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Visier said in the lawsuit that its "people analytics" platform takes data and "applies cutting-edge machine learning algorithms to deliver insightful predictions."

The company, founded in 2010, said one in three Fortune 500 companies use its software.

Google's Vizier is a service for optimizing machine-learning models. Visier's lawsuit said the internal Google software had been "relatively obscure" before being integrated with its Vertex AI machine-learning platform for developers last year.

Visier said it has discussed its infringement concerns with Google multiple times but was unable to resolve the claims.

The case is Visier Inc v. Google LLC, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-05323.

For Visier: Tami Sims, Floyd Mandell and Carolyn Passen of Katten Muchin Rosenman

For Google: attorney information not available

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.