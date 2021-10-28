Government needs court order to drop whistleblower cases -3rd Circuit

REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The federal government needs a court's sign-off to drop a healthcare fraud lawsuit filed by a whistleblower on its behalf, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, adding to a split on the issue among the nation's appellate courts.

In its unanimous opinion, the court disagreed with both the D.C. Circuit's stance that the government can drop whistleblower lawsuits at will, and holdings by the 9th and 10th Circuits that it must show a rational basis for doing so. Instead, Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause wrote in the opinion, a district court must consider whether any party would be prejudiced by the dismissal.

The ruling upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit by Jesse Polansky, a former employee of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and later Executive Health Resources Inc, now part of UnitedHealth unit Optum Inc.

Polansky claimed in his 2012 lawsuit in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that the company falsely certified hospital admissions as medically necessary.

"Although we disagree, we do appreciate the obvious care and attention that went into the panel's opinion," said Polansky's attorney, Daniel Geyser of Haynes & Boone.

Optum, represented by Ethan Posner of Covington & Burling, said in a statement that it was pleased with the ruling.

The False Claims Act allows private whistleblowers to sue a company for fraud on behalf of the government. The government may or may not intervene in such a case, and the whistleblower receives a portion of any recovery.

The government did not initially intervene in Polansky's case, but in 2019 moved to dismiss it. U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson granted the motion.

Polansky appealed, urging the court to join the 9th and 10th Circuits' in holding that the government must show a "rational relation" between dismissal and a "valid government purpose."

The government countered that it could dismiss whistleblower lawsuits at will.

Krause rejected both arguments, saying the government must meet the same standard as any plaintiff seeking to drop a case late in litigation. That meant its motions to dismiss should be granted unless doing so would prejudice a party, she said, finding that Baylson had not abused his discretion under that standard.

Krause was joined by Circuit Judges Kent Jordan and Felipe Restrepo.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to advance a bill that would require the government to provide reasons for dropping a whistleblower case.

The case is Polansky v. Executive Health Resources Inc et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-3810.

For Polansky: Daniel Geyser of Haynes & Boone

For EHR: Ethan Posner of Covington & Burling

For the government: Jeffrey Clark of the U.S. Department of Justice