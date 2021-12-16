Green group, tribe sue U.S. land agency over Nevada geothermal plant

Summary

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Native American tribe and an environmental group have sued the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), accusing the agency of greenlighting a geothermal power plant in western Nevada based on a botched environmental review.

The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) alleged in a Reno, Nevada, federal court lawsuit Wednesday that the BLM authorized the Dixie Meadows Geothermal Utilization Project in November without adequately weighing how it could degrade adjacent hot springs and their ecosystem.

The lawsuit also alleges that the project, which is being developed by an affiliate of Reno-based Ormat Technologies Inc, would violate the religious beliefs of the tribe, which has lived in the area for more than 10,000 years, and for whom the springs are sacred.

An Ormat Technologies spokesperson did not immediately provide a comment. BLM spokesperson Richard Packer declined to comment.

Geothermal power plants tap heat stored far below the earth's surface through wells that allow hot water or steam to power turbines to generate electricity.

BLM approved the renewable-energy project in Churchill and Pershing counties on Nov. 23. It said in a press release that Dixie Meadows' one or two geothermal power plants will produce up to 30-megawatts each, advancing the aims of a January executive order by President Joe Biden calling for an increase of renewable-energy production to fight climate change.

Patrick Donnelly, CBD's Nevada director, told Reuters that his group supports geothermal "when it's sited in the right places."

"But this is really an open-and-shut case where the proposed action so directly risks the extinction of a species that it shouldn't be allowed to go forward," he said.

The complaint alleges the project could dry up the springs, and as a result shrink or eliminate the only known habitat for a rare species, the Dixie Valley toad. The springs create a wetland home to the toad.

The plaintiffs cite "documented instances" in which geothermal power sometimes completely dried up adjacent springs.

Plaintiffs say the BLM violated the National Environmental Policy Act in authorizing the project because it arbitrarily concluded that it would have no significant environmental impacts. They also allege violations of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act because the project "would turn a pristine and unique location of... spiritual significance into an industrial site."

