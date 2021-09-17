Green groups sue over 'harmful' off-roading in Mojave Desert

REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Summary Related documents 6,000 miles of routes for off-road vehicles imperil the threatened Mojave desert tortoise

BLM should consider imposing a "meaningful limit"

(Reuters) - A coalition of environmental groups have sued the Department of the Interior (DOI) in federal court for approving a plan authorizing 6,000 miles of routes for off-road vehicles in California's section of the Mojave Desert, claiming that the dirt routes further imperil the threatened desert tortoise.

In a Thursday complaint filed in Oakland federal court, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and others allege the DOI and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) with their 2019 approval of the roads, which stretch over three million acres of Mojave Desert land, even as the plaintiffs say the desert's tortoise population is declining largely due to off-road vehicles like dune buggies traveling the area.

Tyler Cherry, a spokesperson for the DOI, which oversees the BLM, declined to comment.

"It's heartbreaking to see our public lands torn up by a massive network of dirt routes that fragment habitat and destroy sensitive desert ecosystems while the agencies do nothing to stop it," Ileene Anderson, a scientist with the CBD, said in a statement.

The off-road vehicles that roam the desert can strike and kill the hard-to-see tortoise, the complaint says. BLM should have considered imposing of a "meaningful limit" on the number of routes rather than approving the 6,000-mile network, the complaint says.

The tortoise has lived in the Mojave Desert, which extends into Nevada, Utah and Arizona, for millions of years. It is listed as threatened.

It is the latest in a series by conservation groups that seek to protect the Mojave Desert's ecosystem.

In June, a coalition of green groups including Conserve Southwest Utah accused the Bureau of Land Management in Washington, D.C., federal court of violating NEPA and putting the Mojave Desert tortoise at risk by issuing a permit to build a four-lane highway in an area of the desert set aside for conservation.

The CBD in August notified the BLM that it intends to sue for failing to sufficiently protect the endangered Amargosa vole, a mouse-like rodent that lives near increasingly popular Mojave Desert hot springs.

The case is Center For Biological Diversity et al v. Culver et al, U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 4:21-cv-07171.

For Center For Biological Diversity et al: Matthew Sanders with the Mills Legal Clinic at Stanford Law School.

