Green groups sue USDA over new rules for biotech farm products

Farmers, conservation groups say Trump-era rule violates Endangered Species Act

Plaintiffs also invoke separation-of-powers doctrine

(Reuters) - Conservation and farm groups sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture in San Francisco federal court on Monday, challenging a Trump-era rule intended to simplify or waive agency reviews of certain biotech farm products, including crops and grasses that have been genetically engineered.

The Center for Food Safety and others accuse the USDA of violating the Endangered Species Act with the 2020 rule, alleging that because it broadly exempts genetically engineered plants from oversight in ways that may harm endangered species, its architects should have consulted with relevant federal agencies about those potential harms.

The USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The rules unlawfully eviscerate and abandon USDA's responsibility to protect farmers and the environment," said George Kimbrell, legal director for the Center for Food Safety, in a statement.

The final rule the USDA adopted last May is titled "Movement of Certain Genetically Engineered Organisms." It exempts the USDA from regulating genetically engineered plants that fall into broad categories, including plants that could also have been developed via traditional breeding, the complaint says.

Previously, nearly all genetically engineered plants had to go through formal USDA approval before open-air experimentation or before being sold to farmers, according to the plaintiffs.

The rule overhaul raised alarms among consumer groups worried it would open the doors to products going to commercial markets without any USDA review. The Trump administration said the change would reduce the regulatory burden for developers.

The plaintiffs also argue that the rule violates the U.S. Constitution because it gives biotech developers the option to determine on their own whether their modified plants fall within a regulatory exemption.

This violates the separation-of-powers doctrine, which prohibits federal agencies from delegating their decision-making authority to outside parties, the plaintiffs allege.

The case is National Family Farm Coalition v. Vilsack, U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 3:21-cv-05695.

For National Family Farm Coalition et al: Meredith Stevenson of the Center for Food Safety.

Read more:

USDA limits review requirements of some biotech farm products