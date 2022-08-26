Greens target new oil exploration in Alaska National Reserve

The sun sets behind an oil drilling rig in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska on March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Summary

Summary Related documents Developers of the Peregrine project say drilling could result in 1.6 billion barrels of petroleum

Greens say BLM failed to analyze climate impacts including how the project would add to other emissions

Peregrine is near ConocoPhillips' Willow Project, which has also met with legal opposition

(Reuters) - A federally approved five-year oil and gas exploration plan and drilling permits in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve threaten to release the equivalent of a year's worth of carbon emissions from 173 coal-fired power plants, according to a new lawsuit challenging those approvals.

Describing those potential emissions as a “carbon bomb,” environmental groups the Sierra Club, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace sued the Bureau of Land Management Thursday in Alaska federal court. They claimed BLM didn't adequately consider the climate change impact from greenhouse gas emissions during exploration, or the impact of eventual fossil fuel extraction itself, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.

The Peregrine oil and gas project plans to tap into Alaska's National Petroleum reserve and has a potential to produce up to 1.6 billion barrels of oil, according to developer 88 Energy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The project is located in the state's North Slope, dozens of miles away from ConocoPhillips' Willow project, a $6 billion operation with an estimated potential 600 million barrels of oil that has encountered legal challenges of its own from Native American tribes and environmental groups.

Federal approvals for the Willow development project were thrown out in August 2021 after U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason found BLM failed to consider greenhouse gas emissions from foreign oil consumption when it reviewed its environmental impacts. The agency released an updated environmental review in July, which is under consideration.

“We are beyond frustrated with Biden’s rubber stamping of Big Oil’s drilling in Alaska’s vulnerable and wild places,” said Hallie Templeton, legal director for Friends of the Earth, in a statement regarding Thursday's filing.

The groups said the approvals for Peregrine failed to take into account how exploration activities including the building of roads, helicopter use and drilling would result in climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions. And they said the approvals failed to take into account how releasing 1.6 billion barrels from the ground would result in emissions on top of other potential projects in the petroleum reserve.

BLM declined to comment, and 88 Energy didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

The case is Sierra Club et al. v. Bureau of Land Management et al., United States District Court for the District of Alaska, case No. 3:22-cv-00189.

For the environmental groups: Ian Dooley, Jeremy Lieb and Erik Grafe of Earthjustice

For the government: Not immediately available

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.