Grizzly bear recovery plan can’t be targeted in lawsuit – appeals court

Summary Environmentalists sought to add new habitat zones in western states

Fish and Wildlife Service’s refusal to amend 1993 plan was not a ‘final action,’ 2-1 majority says















(Reuters) - An environmental group cannot sue the U.S. Interior Department for refusing to amend the 1993 Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan, a federal appeals court held.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling Thursday against the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed suit after the department’s Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) denied its petition to add several new areas in the western U.S. as potential recovery-zone habitats for the threatened grizzly.

In a 2-1 split, the majority said the agency’s action did not “give rise to binding legal obligations,” and therefore was not a “final agency action” subject to judicial review.

Although the Endangered Species Act requires the FWS to prepare recovery plans, the 9th Circuit and other courts have long held that the plans are non-binding statements of methods and goals, Circuit Judge Andrew Hurwitz wrote.

Since recovery plans are not final agency actions, neither is “a decision not to grant a petition to modify a plan,” Hurwitz wrote. He was joined by Judge Danny Boggs of the 6th Circuit, sitting by designation.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Sung dissented. “Under longstanding precedent, an agency’s denial of a rulemaking petition is final agency action subject to judicial review,” even if the underlying rule itself is non-binding, Sung wrote.

The Interior Department and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday. William Trachman of Mountain States Legal Foundation, who represented several agricultural associations that intervened in support of the government, hailed the majority’s decision in an interview Thursday.

If the agency could be sued every time it refuses to expand a recovery plan, “it would put the FWS to a choice: give in to the whims of environmental advocates, or litigate a thousand cases,” Trachman said.

The Center for Biological Diversity is still “deciding on next steps,” but "we will keep pushing the Fish and Wildlife Service to do more for grizzly bears,” attorney Collette Adkins said in an email.

Adkins praised the dissent, as well as part of the majority’s analysis.

Specifically, the majority assumed without deciding that the lower court had taken too narrow a view of what constitutes an agency “rule” or “rulemaking.” (The Center’s appeal drew amicus support from the Harvard Animal Law & Policy Clinic on that point.)

Although it didn’t change the outcome in this case, the broader reading “helps preserve the important right to petition the government,” Adkins said.

