Group of pension funds loses bid to lead Green Dot litigation

Judge says funds with smaller losses can't defeat larger shareholder

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California rejected three pension funds' bid to team up and lead shareholder litigation against fintech company Green Dot Corp, rejecting the idea that smaller investors can combine forces to defeat a larger one.

U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson in Los Angeles instead ruled on Friday that a New York pension fund should take the reins in the proposed class action lawsuit alleging the prepaid debit card company misled investors about its revenue and growth prospects in 2018. The company has not yet answered the complaint.

The pension fund for the New York Hotel Trades Council & Hotel Association of New York City Inc alleges it lost $663,000 on its Green Dot holdings.

The group of pension funds from Massachusetts and Pennsylvania claimed losses collectively totaling $1.1 million.

Attorneys from Berman Tabacco and Labaton Sucharow, which represent the group, and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, which represents the New York fund, did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Monday.

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, the lead plaintiff is presumed to be the investor, or group of investors, with the largest loss who is otherwise typical of and adequate to represent the class.

The lead role entails a potentially lucrative lead counsel appointment for the investors' lawyers.

In shooting down the group's bid to lead the case, Pregerson acknowledged that judges have appointed investor groups in some cases where the bid was unopposed or the group contained an investor who claimed to have lost more than any individual candidate.

But the judge said there is no precedent for a group of unrelated investors banding together to create the largest financial interest in a case when the members of the group individually lost less than other contenders.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently reversed an Arizona judge's ruling that denied the lead role to an investor group. In that case, two of the individual investors in the group had alleged larger losses than any other candidate.

The case is Koffsmon v. Green Dot Corporation et al., U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 19-10701.

For the investor group: Nicole Lavallee, Joseph Tabacco Jr and Jeffrey Rocha of Berman Tabacco and Christopher Keller, Eric Belfi and Francis McConville of Labaton Sucharow.

For the New York fund: Danielle Myers, Tricia McCormick and Juan Carlos Sanchez of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

