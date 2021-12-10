Group wins new chance to obtain Yates' DOJ emails over Trump travel ban

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

FOIA fight relates to former President Donald Trump's 2017 travel ban

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday overturned a decision allowing the U.S. Justice Department to withhold records concerning former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates' 2017 refusal to defend then-President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit gave the conservative group Judicial Watch a new shot at winning the release of drafts of a Jan. 30, 2017, statement by Yates directing officials to not defend Trump's executive order.

The group has for nearly five years been fighting to secure the release under the Freedom of Information Act of emails to and from Yates, a holdover from former Democratic President Barack Obama's administration, related to the statement.

Trump, a Republican, fired Yates the same day she announced that the Justice Department would not defend Trump's initial, controversial bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the county.

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch's president, welcomed the ruling, saying that the department must disclose what happened with Yates but has resisted its obligations under FOIA, which the group often seeks to utilize.

"The law matters here," he said. "The Justice Department has an arrogant, causal disregard for FOIA requirements."

The department declined to comment.

Yates, now a partner at King & Spalding, did not respond to a request for comment.

Judicial Watch filed the FOIA shortly after Yates' firing. While the Justice Department released some records, it withheld four attachments to Jan. 30, 2017, emails it said contained working drafts of Yates' statement.

The Justice Department argued they were exempt under FOIA Exemption 5, a clause that protects from disclosure "predecisional" and "deliberative" documents, allowing officials to speak candidly during decision-making processes.

The department argued disclosing the working drafts of Yates' statement would "reveal the drafters’ evolving thought-processes regarding the executive order," along with ideas and alternatives they considered but ultimately rejected.

A lower-court judge agreed.

But U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel, joined by Circuit Judges Karen Henderson and Robert Wilkins, said the department failed demonstrate the attachments were deliberative.

He said the department provided no information on who drafted them or explanation on why their disclosure would reveal the drafters' evolving thought-processes.

The court instructed U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to review the actual attachments and determine whether they qualify as "deliberative" and, if so, whether they should still be withheld under the FOIA Improvement Act of 2016.

The case is Judicial Watch Inc v. U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 20-5304.

For Judicial Watch: Paul Orfanedes of Judicial Watch

For the Justice Department: Thomas Pulham of the U.S. Justice Department

