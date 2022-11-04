The growing circuit split on Chapter 11 exculpation provisions















November 4, 2022 - Many Chapter 11 plans contain provisions providing for the exculpation of claims relating to various bankruptcy stakeholders' involvement in a bankruptcy case, excluding only claims alleging bad faith, fraud, gross negligence, or similar misconduct. These types of exculpation provisions are an important tool to incentivize parties to participate in a debtor's bankruptcy case without fear of being sued for their conduct.

In its recent decision in NexPoint Advisors, L.P. v. Highland Capital Management, L.P. (In re Highland Capital Management, L.P., 48 F. 4th 419 (5th Cir. 2022)), the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals widened the circuit split on the permissible scope of exculpation provisions.

While the 3rd and 9th Circuits have expressly affirmed the inclusion of broad exculpation provisions in confirmed Chapter 11 plans, the 5th Circuit joined the 10th Circuit in finding the exact opposite: that Section 524(e) of the Bankruptcy Code — which provides that discharge of the debtor on a debt does not affect another's liability for such debt — "categorically" bars such provisions except where express authority permitting exculpation is found elsewhere in the Bankruptcy Code.

Highland Capital Management, L.P. (Highland) commenced a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case after it accrued a myriad of unpaid judgments and liabilities. During the bankruptcy proceedings, the official committee of unsecured creditors (the Committee) reached a "corporate governance settlement agreement" with Highland's co-founder, James Dondero, under which, (1) Dondero agreed to step down as a director and officer of Highland; and (2) a board of three independent directors (the Independent Directors) were appointed to act as a "quasi-trustee" to govern Highland.

In what the bankruptcy court described as a "nasty divorce," Dondero began to frustrate the bankruptcy proceedings by objecting to settlements, appealing orders, seeking writs of mandamus, and interfering with Highland's management by threatening employees, among other tactics. Indeed, the bankruptcy court labeled Dondero as a "serial litigator."

In August 2020, the Independent Directors filed a Chapter 11 plan. Anticipating Dondero's continued litigiousness, the plan included what many bankruptcy practitioners would have considered to be a boilerplate exculpation provision (the Exculpation Provision), releasing various bankruptcy case stakeholders from claims based on conduct arising out of, for example, the filing and administration of the case, the negotiation and solicitation of votes preceding the Plan, and the consummation, implementation, and funding of the Plan.

Consistent with common practice, the Exculpation Provision excluded acts or omissions that constitute bad faith, fraud, gross negligence, criminal misconduct, or willful misconduct.

Also consistent with common practice, the Exculpation Provision applied not just to Highland, but to employees and chief executive officer, the Committee, the professionals retained in the case, and all former present and future officers, directors, employees, financial advisors, investment bankers, among others.

The bankruptcy court approved the plan, including the Exculpation Provision, and determined that the Exculpation Provision was one of the "integral elements" of the plan under the circumstances.

Dondero and others appealed, and the bankruptcy court certified a direct appeal to the 5th Circuit. The 5th Circuit agreed with Dondero that the Exculpation Provision was impermissibly broad and should have been limited only to the fiduciaries of the bankruptcy estate — i.e., Highland, the Committee, and the Independent Directors.

The court also found that the Exculpation Provision should have excluded parties who, under prior common practice, ordinarily would be included in such a provision, such as, for example, the lawyers and financial advisors of those fiduciaries.

The 5th Circuit began its analysis by examining Bankruptcy Code Section 524(e), which provides that the "discharge of a debt of the debtor does not affect the liability of any other entity on, or the property of any other entity for, such debt."

The court proceeded to find that Section 524(e) "categorically bars third-party exculpations absent express authority in another provision of the Bankruptcy Code."

Finding no statutory basis for including the other parties involved in the bankruptcy case under the Exculpation Provision, the 5th Circuit held that the Exculpation Provision could only cover (1) Highland, (2) the Committee and its members, and (3) the Independent Directors. The 5th Circuit found that the Code provides limited qualified immunity to the Committee and the Independent Directors.

The U.S. Supreme Court granted Highland's application for an extension of time to file a petition for a writ of certiorari through Jan. 3, 2023.

The 5th Circuit noted that "[t]he simple fact of the matter is that there is a circuit split concerning the effect and reach of § 524(e)."

On the one hand, only the 10th Circuit has adopted a firm position that the Bankruptcy Code categorically bans exculpation provisions. (See In re W. Real Estate Fund, Inc., 922 F.2d 592, 600 (10th Cir. 1990)).

On the other hand, the 3rd and 9th Circuits have approved exculpation provisions similar to the one rejected by the 5th Circuit in Highland Capital.

In In re PWS Holding Corp. (228 F.3d 224, 246-47 (3d Cir. 2000)), the 3rd Circuit held that a plan's exculpation provision is permitted to "set[] forth the appropriate standard for liability that would apply." In other words, an exculpation provision may provide that a bankruptcy stakeholder may only be sued for certain claims, for example, bad faith, fraud, gross negligence, or similar misconduct.

Similarly, in Blixseth v. Credit Suisse (961 F.3d 1074, 1084 (9th Cir. 2020), cert. denied, 141 S. Ct. 1394 (2021)), the 9th Circuit held that Section 524(e) does not constrain exculpation provisions. While Section 524(e) only "ensur[es] that no third party is released from its obligation for the underlying debt," an exculpation provision "does not affect claims for that debt" as exculpation provisions only "trim subsequent litigation over acts taken during the bankruptcy proceedings and so render the Plan viable."

The 5th Circuit rejected the 3rd and 9th Circuit's holdings and held that Bankruptcy Code Section 524(e) categorically bans any release of claims against a third party absent a specific statutory basis elsewhere in the Bankruptcy Code permitting exculpation.

Practice pointers

Until Highland Capital, broad exculpation provisions were typically uncontroversial and common in bankruptcy cases filed in the 5th Circuit and elsewhere. Indeed, many exculpation provisions commonly exculpated lawyers, financial advisors, and other restructuring advisors. Much of the recent jurisprudence has focused on limiting the use of third-party release provisions, but most of those decisions have not addressed the exculpation provisions in plans.

By its decision in Highland Capital, however, the 5th Circuit has joined the 10th Circuit in going further than many other circuits by "categorically" prohibiting a third-party release of any kind, whether the release is found in an exculpation provision or a true third-party release provision.

The practical effect of Highland Capital might be limited, since it is uncommon for parties to be sued for their role and conduct undertaken in a bankruptcy case.

This ruling will, however, be relevant in cases involving a litigious creditor body as was the case in Highland Capital. It is possible that, in such cases, where a debtor's officers and directors have the option of deciding to file in the 5th Circuit or 3rd Circuit, they will choose the 3rd Circuit where exculpation provisions like the one stricken from the Highland Capital plan remain permissible.

