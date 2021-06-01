GSK defeats 425 lawsuits alleging Zofran causes birth defects

General view outside GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) headquarters in Brentford, London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Tuesday defeated lawsuits by 425 women alleging it failed to warn that taking the anti-nausea drug Zofran during pregnancy could cause birth defects, after a judge ruled their state-law claims were preempted by federal law.

Chief U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston said there was "no doubt" the Food and Drug Administration would not have allowed GSK to include such a pregnancy warning on Zofran's label after the FDA recently rejected a request to add one.

Novartis AG acquired the drug in 2015. In June 2020, Novartis proposed changing Zofran's label to warn about those risks, based on recently published studies.

But the FDA, which had earlier rejected similar proposals to change the label, in early 2021 rejected Novartis' proposed warning after concluding that the available data did not support a recommendation to avoid Zofran in pregnancy.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs had long argued that GSK had withheld relevant animal studies from the regulator and that it would have had the ability to change the Zofran label unilaterally as a result before selling the drug in 2015.

But Saylor found the FDA had now been "fully informed of the justifications for the warning proposed by plaintiffs," including the animal studies.

"The Court further concludes that there is no doubt that the FDA would not approve the changes to the warning label proposed by plaintiffs," he said. "It has effectively rejected those changes, and indeed approved contrary language."

The summary judgment ruling marked essentially a reversal for Saylor, who had earlier in the litigation concluded that the preemption issue should be left to a jury to decide.

That decision was upended by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2019 ruling in Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp v. Albrecht, which held that judges, not juries, must decide whether the claims are preempted.

The judge and parties before Tuesday's ruling had been busily preparing for the first bellwether trial in the litigation, which was delayed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GSK, represented by lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon, welcomed the ruling, which applies to the 400-plus lawsuits pending in the multidistrict litigation before Saylor.

"The court also found that the FDA was fully informed about the safety profile of Zofran when it declined to add warnings to its label," the company added.

Tobias Millrood, a lead lawyer for the plaintiffs at Pogust Millrood, did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2012, GSK agreed to pay $3 billion to resolve claims by the U.S. Justice Department that it marketed several drugs for off-label purposes not approved by the FDA, including Zofran.

The FDA had approved Zofran for preventing nausea and vomiting caused by surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy, but the Justice Department said GSK promoted the drug as a treatment for morning sickness in pregnant women.

Lawsuits by hundreds of women alleged that GSK's off-label marketing led to Zofran being prescribed to them and caused their babies to have birth defects. GSK denied the allegations.

The case is In re Zofran (ondansetron) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:15-md-02657.

For the plaintiffs: Kimberly Barone Baden and Fred Thompson of Motley Rice, Robert Jenner of Jenner Law, Tobias Millrood of Pogust Millrood, Elizabeth Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer and James Gotz of Hausfeld

For GSK: Madeleine McDonough, Jennifer Stevenson, Jennifer Stonecipher Hill and Hildy Sastre of Shook, Hardy & Bacon

(NOTE: This story has been updated with a comment from GSK.)