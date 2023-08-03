Guardant Health settles Illumina lawsuit over gene-sequencing technology

A building on the campus at the world headquarters of Illumina is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Genomics company Illumina (ILMN.O) and cancer-test maker Guardant Health (GH.O) have settled a lawsuit in Delaware federal court that accused Guardant of stealing Illumina's trade secrets, according to a press release and court filing.

Palo Alto, California-based Guardant said in the Tuesday release that the companies would end the litigation, sign a new long-term supply agreement and share specimen samples for cancer research.

The companies jointly asked the court to dismiss Illumina's lawsuit with prejudice on Wednesday, which means it cannot be refiled.

Guardant chief commercial officer Chris Freeman said in a statement on Tuesday that the agreement "supports getting our transformative technologies to even more patients globally, while strengthening our long-standing and valued partnership with Illumina."

Illumina said in a statement on Thursday that it was pleased with the settlement and looks forward to the companies' "continued collaboration in bringing innovative precision oncology technologies to market."

San Diego-based Illumina said in the lawsuit last year that Guardant founders Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli Talasaz, both former Illumina employees, took thousands of confidential documents related to its gene-sequencing technology and misused its secrets to obtain at least 35 Guardant patents.

Guardant responded that the lawsuit was meant to drive it from the market and punish it for cooperating with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's investigation of Illumina's deal to acquire Guardant's rival Grail (GRAL.O).

Illumina bought Grail for more than $7 billion in 2021. The FTC ordered Illumina to divest the company in April based on competition concerns, in a decision that Illumina appealed in June.

The case is Illumina Inc v. Guardant Health Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:22-cv-00334.

For Illumina: Christopher Sipes of Covington & Burling

For Guardant: Orin Snyder of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

