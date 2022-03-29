Hagens Berman decries critic's bid for $100k in disk-drive antitrust case

Summary

(Reuters) - Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro on Monday told a California judge that a critic of a multimillion-dollar antitrust settlement had "harassed" the plaintiffs' firm and that he should not be awarded a $100,000 payment for questioning legal costs in the case.

The Seattle-based law firm was defending its work to secure and distribute more than $205 million in settlement funds to class members who purchased electronic devices containing a certain optical disk drive. A proposed distribution plan was presented to a San Francisco federal judge earlier this month and is under review.

A critic of the plan, Shiyang Huang, a pro se litigant who is not a lawyer, had argued in a filing on March 7 that Hagens Berman appeared to be seeking expenses that were otherwise prohibited. On March 27, he asked the court to award him $100,000 for saving class members at least $1.25 million.

In a Monday court filing, responding to Huang, Hagens Berman said its "inadvertent math error" about costs involved in distributing settlement funds did not deprive the class of any money.

Two lead Hagens Berman lawyers on the case did not immediately return a message on Tuesday seeking comment.

Huang told Reuters in an email on Tuesday that "as the sole objector who brought scrutiny to their procedural improprieties and 'bad math,' an award is quite appropriate."

Hagens Berman in its Monday filing called Huang a "serial objector" whose emails to two partners at the Seattle-based firm were blocked last year based on the volume of messages that were coming in.

The firm said Huang at best "could have spent eight hours in his filings with the court." Class counsel contended they first identified the math error, not Huang, and that awarding him $100,000 would amount to an unjustified $12,500 an hour.

Hagens Berman partners Steve Berman and Shana Scarlett argued in their filing that "Mr. Huang has harassed plaintiffs' counsel, provided no benefit to the class and needlessly increased the cost and burden of this litigation."

The lawyers said "the tone of Mr. Huang's emails towards class counsel have ranged from insulting to seeking the undersigned to 'smile.'"

In a filing on Monday night, Huang accused the firm of "hyperbole" and said it spent "just one page on the merits, but chiefly attacked Huang's character, plus accusing Huang as an unethical extortionist."

The case is In re: Optical Disk Drive Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:10-md-02143.

