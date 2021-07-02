Hagens Berman gets $31 mln fee award in disk drive antitrust fight

Sony debuts notebook PC with Blu-ray optical disk drive, 2006. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

(Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco on Friday awarded Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro more than $31 million in attorneys' fees stemming from its work in a long-running antitrust fight over optical disk drives (ODDs).

The award comes 11 years after plaintiffs represented by Hagens Berman first sued Hitachi Ltd, LG Electronics Inc, Sony Corp and others, accusing them of colluding in an effort to inflate ODD prices in the U.S. market.

Since then, Hagens Berman's clients — U.S. consumers who purchased products that had ODDs, known as indirect purchaser plaintiffs in the case — have struck three settlements with defendant companies, totaling $205 million. For those three settlements, the law firm was awarded a cumulative $47.78 million in fees.

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in 2020 vacated the fee awards, finding that the district court needed to better explain why Hagens Berman should have received fees that exceeded amounts it was supposed to receive under the bid it filed years ago to become class counsel.

In a 15-page order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said he found Hagens Berman's fee calculation of $25.855 million to be "adequate" and added a 20% premium, or$5.171 million, "in recognition of the additional uncontemplated work it undertook, with positive results."

"While the 20% figure is necessarily to some degree arbitrary, it is intended to represent reasonable compensation for the extra hours the firm expended, without producing a windfall or releasing it entirely from the consequences of its bid," Seeborg wrote.

In granting Hagens Berman's fee request, Seeborg said he was overriding at least 20 separate objections. He noted there is "tension in the claim" that Hagens Berman is being awarded fees on a case its clients would have ultimately lost — summary judgment was awarded to the defendant companies that didn't settle.

"At heart, the objectors are contending Hagens Berman is getting overpaid for negotiating $205 million in settlements for a case that ultimately was found on summary judgment to have no merit," Seeborg wrote. "There is tension in the claim that the lawyers got somewhat too much money when, at the end of the day, the facts and law were that, but for the settlements, class members would have been entitled to nothing."

Hagens Berman did not respond to a request for comment. Nor did attorneys for Conner Erwin, a class member who was named in Seeborg's ruling. Erwin had alleged that Hagens Berman's refusal to immediately repay the $47 million it won following the 9th Circuit's ruling amounted to an ethical breach, an argument Seeborg rejected.

"Unless Hagens Berman proves insolvent, it will have made no difference that the funds were being held by Hagens Berman effectively in trust, rather than by the administrator in trust," Seeborg held.

The case is In Re Optical Disk Drive Products Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:10-md-02413.