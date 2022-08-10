Harley-Davidson hit with class actions over 'right to repair' restrictions

Motorcycle maker Harley Davidson's logo appears on the window of a store in Boston, Massachusetts July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Motor Co Group LLC has been hit with a federal lawsuit in California and another in Wisconsin alleging the U.S. motorcycle maker forced bike owners to pay inflated prices for repairs by limiting where and how they could get their vehicles serviced.

The two purported class actions come after Harley-Davidson in late June settled a U.S. Federal Trade Commission complaint over "right to repair" issues and agreed to end some restrictions that required motorcycle owners to purchase the company's own parts for use in repairs.

The California lawsuit filed on Friday against Harley-Davidson alleged violations of state competition law and other statutes, and the Wisconsin case brought on Tuesday said the alleged conduct ran afoul of federal antitrust provisions. Harley-Davidson's total revenue in 2021 was $5.3 billion, up from $4.1 billion the previous year.

"Harley-Davidson has kept a larger share of the parts market for itself, and commanded higher prices for its repair parts, because it has used its warranty to unlawfully force Harley owners to use its own branded parts," plaintiffs' lawyer Thomas Burt of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Hertz said in the Wisconsin lawsuit.

Representatives from Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Lawyers for Harley had not filed appearances in either of the two cases.

Burt and plaintiffs' lawyer Seth Safier of San Francisco's Gutride Safier, who filed the lawsuit in California against Harley-Davidson, did not immediately respond to similar messages.

The complaints did not specify a dollar amount sought in alleged damages.

The FTC's complaint, filed in June in the agency's administrative forum, confronted Harley-Davidson warranty provisions that said "the use of parts and service procedures other than Harley-Davidson approved parts and service procedures may void the limited warranty."

Harley-Davidson in its consent agreement with the agency said it would not block warranty coverage for bike owners who used third-party parts and services. "By law, we can't void a customer's warranty simply for installing another company's parts," the company said in a public notice.

But the agreement said the company can still deny warranty claims "for defects or damage caused by unauthorized parts, service, or use of the vehicle, including defects or damage caused by the installation of unapproved or aftermarket parts."

In announcing the agency's action, FTC Chair Lina Khan said "illegal repair restrictions can significantly raise costs for consumers" and "stifle innovation."

The cases are Koller v. Harley-Davidson Motor Co Group LLC, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-04534; and Assise v. Harley-Davidson Inc, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, No. 2:22-cv-00913-SCD

For Koller plaintiffs: Seth Safier of Gutride Safier

For Assise plaintiffs: Thomas Burt Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

For Harley-Davidson: Not available

