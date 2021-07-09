Hearsay testimony of patient solicitation excluded from medical-bill suit

St.Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Law firms Smith & Brink PC See all

Sigal Law Firm P.L.L.C. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

July 9, 2021 - Enterprise Leasing Co. of Detroit LLC "has not put forth any admissible evidence" to support its contention that Michigan Pain Management PLLC illegally solicited the injured man, U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith of the Eastern District of Michigan said July 6, denying Enterprise's motion for summary judgment.

Because passenger Andre Gilmore was deposed without the pain clinic's knowledge in a state court lawsuit he brought against Enterprise for personal injury protection benefits, his testimony is hearsay evidence and thus inadmissible in the federal case, Judge Goldsmith said.

According to Judge Goldsmith's opinion, Gilmore was injured in a collision while riding in an Enterprise car in November 2018 and taken to a Detroit hospital.

While he was waiting outside the hospital after being treated, an unidentified man gave him a Michigan Pain Management flyer, Gilmore said in the deposition. Gilmore called the clinic and started treatment in December 2018.

Michigan Pain, represented by Vadim Sigal of Sigal Law Firm PLLC, sued Enterprise, which is self-insured, in December 2019, seeking payment for the $116,165 in services provided to Gilmore, pursuant to PIP benefits under Michigan's no-fault statute, Mich. Comp. Laws Ann. § 500.3107.

But Enterprise, represented by Eric Rosenberg of Smith & Brink PC, said the no-fault PIP benefits incurred by Gilmore "arose following … improper solicitation."

Michigan law, Mich. Comp. Laws Ann. § 750.410b, prohibits the direct solicitation or intentional contact of a person who was injured in a motor vehicle accident for 30 days.

Enterprise moved for summary judgment, arguing Gilmore's medical bills are not compensable because he received an unlawful solicitation from Michigan Pain, an allegation based on his deposition for his state court suit.

Citing Bahri v. IDS Property Casualty Insurance Co., 864 N.W.2d 609 (Mich. Ct. App. 2014), Enterprise said that a single fraudulent act in a PIP claim can preclude the entire claim.

Judge Goldsmith denied Enterprise's motion, finding Gilmore's deposition to be inadmissible hearsay evidence.

A deposition generally cannot be used against a party that was not present or lacked reasonable notice, the judge said, and Michigan Pain was never given notice of Gilmore's testimony.

There are exceptions under the Federal Rules of Evidence, the opinion said, including use in a later action involving the same subject with the same parties.

But the circumstances of Michigan Pain's case do not support making an exception, the judge said.

Even if Gilmore's testimony could be used, it does not show Michigan Pain violated the 30-day waiting period to contact a crash victim, Judge Goldsmith said.

Gilmore did not say that the unknown man outside of the hospital knew that Gilmore had suffered injuries from a car crash.

Judge Goldsmith also said Bahri does not apply because there is no proof of a fraudulent act.