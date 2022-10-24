Hedge funds tell UK court that Argentina manipulated economic data















(Reuters) - Four hedge funds that are suing Argentina over payments they claim are due on instruments linked to the country’s GDP told a London judge on Monday the country had a “propensity” to manipulate economic data to save billions of dollars.

The funds, Palladian Partners L.P., HBK Master Fund L.P, Hirsh Group LLC and Virtual Emerald International Limited, filed suit in 2019, claiming the South American republic owed them payments under euro-denominated securities linked to Argentina’s gross domestic product in 2013.

As a trial began at London's High Court, lawyers for the four funds said economic statistics were “the subject of political direction” in Argentina under former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who served from 2007 to 2015. They are seeking seeking damages of up to 643 million euros ($635 million).

Lawyers representing Argentina told Judge Simon Picken that the funds’ allegations of a “giant conspiracy” to avoid repayment were incorrect and that Argentina has paid “nearly $10 billion” to holders of its GDP-linked securities since they were first issued in 2005.

The four asset managers – which hold approximately 48% of the euro-linked securities issued by Argentina in 2005 and 2010 – say Argentina should have adjusted its base case GDP after the republic “rebased” its GDP to a different measurement in 2014.

Their lawyer, Susan Prevezer, said there was evidence that statistics were manipulated “for the purposes of depriving bondholders of payments” under Kirchner, and that consumer price index figures were altered “to save the republic approximately $2.5 billion on its inflation-linked bonds”.

However, Argentina’s lawyer Ben Valentin told the court that the funds’ case that Argentina was motivated to find a reason not to pay “makes no sense … it was certainly not in the republic’s interests to default on its debts”.

“No rational government deliberately understates GDP,” Valentin said. “That would have serious and adverse consequences for, among other things, attracting foreign inward investment.”

The case is Palladian Partners, L.P. and others v. The Republic of Argentina and another, FL-2019-000010.

