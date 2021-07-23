HHS improperly cut tribal clinic funding - D.C. Circuit

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A federal Native American health agency improperly reduced funding to a Nevada clinic that had served two Native American tribes after it was taken over by a single tribe, a federal appeals court has found.

However, the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals also ruled Friday that the Indian Health Service, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, was right to reduce funding by the amount that the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe would receive from Medicare and Medicaid after taking over the clinic.

The tribe had been seeking $603,000 per year, and IHS had awarded only $53,000 per year. The circuit court found it was not clear from the record how much of the shortfall resulted from witholding another tribe's share, and how much from withholding Medicaire and Medicaid, and so remanded that issue to the district court in Washington.

HHS and Rebecca Patterson of Sonosky Chambers Sachse Miller & Monkman, a lawyer for the tribe, declined to comment. HHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dispute concerns a clinic and emergency service program in McDermitt, Nevada, previously run by IHS mostly for the benefit of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe, but also for members of other tribes.

In 2016, the tribe invoked a provision of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act of 1975 (ISDA) allowing tribes to assume control of IHS-run clinics and continue to receive agency funding.

In determining the tribe's greatly reduced funding, the IHS cited the fact that the clinic also regularly provided services to members of the nearby Winnemucca Tribe, which had not consented to the takeover, and that the IHS funding amount included money from Medicare and Medicaid that the tribe would now receive from those programs directly.

The tribe sued in the District of Columbia, and U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly granted it summary judgment. The government appealed.

Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas, writing for the unanimous panel Friday, said that while ISDA allowed for allocating funds according to the "tribal portion" of a clinic, the law "makes clear that the relevant portions are simply portions of programs that individual tribes operate."

Since the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe is responsible for operating the entire clinic, he wrote, it is entitled to the full portion. He also said the agency's "concerns about fairness to the Winnemucca are misplaced," because members of that tribe had "historically" received care at other facilities, and only two had used the clinic in the year before the plaintiff took control.

However, he sided with the government on the issue of Medicare and Medicaid payments, which he said relied on a "strained interpretation" of the law that would allow "double-dipping" in which tribes are effectively reimbursed twice for services under Medicare and Medicaid.

Katsas was joined by Circuit Judges David Tatel and Patricia Millett.

The case is Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe v. Becerra, D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 19-5336.

For plaintiff: Rebecca Patterson of Sonosky Chambers Sachse Miller & Monkman

For HHS: Joshua Dos Santos of the U.S. Department of Justice