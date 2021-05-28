Hilcorp's Alaska oil exploration cannot use tugboats risky to whales - judge

A view of the midtown Anchorage headquarters of Hilcorp Alaska LLC, a subsidiary of Texas-based Hilcorp Energy Company, in Alaska, U.S., April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen

Summary

Summary Law firms Order tosses feds' finding belugas not harmed by tugboats' noise

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Alaska has tossed environmental reviews an agency previously relied on to authorize oil producer Hilcorp Alaska LLC to drill exploratory oil wells in an estuary using tugboats whose noise the judge said could unlawfully harass endangered beluga whales that live there.

In an order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason spelled out remedies to a March ruling in which she had concluded that the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) inadequately approved Hilcorp Alaska's request for its exploratory drilling program in Cook Inlet because it unreasonably ignored indications that the tugs that tow drill rigs "are quite likely" to make excessive underwater noise that could harass the belugas, in violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

NMFS spokeswoman Julie Fair declined to comment. Intervenor-defendant Hilcorp Alaska and its lawyers at Stoel Rives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kristen Monsell, an attorney with co-plaintiff the Center for Biological Diversity, said it was "a relief that these incredibly endangered whales will get a reprieve from some of Hilcorp's noisy, harmful oil drilling activities."

Thursday's order vacates NMFS's 2019 authorization to Hilcorp Alaska to "take," or harm, the whales through 2024 in connection to its use of tugs towing drill rigs.

It also vacates Hilcorp Alaska's permission to use tugboats to drill oil-producing wells in Cook Inlet basin, except for its Tyonek Platform. Cook Inlet is located in southern Alaska.

Gleason in March ruled that when NMFS authorized Hilcorp Alaska to "take" with harassment Cook Inlet belugas, it considered harassment that would result from various drilling-related activities, but disregarded harm that the boats "are quite likely" to cause the whale by emitting underwater noise exceeding a 120-decibel limit. She ordered the plaintiffs and defendant to propose a remedy.

Belugas use sound rather than sight to communicate, locate prey and navigate.

In their complaint, the environmental groups who sued in 2019 alleged the NMSF had improperly assessed the quantity of marine mammals Hilcorp Alaska's exploratory drilling would harm, in violation of the MMPA.

Cook Inlet beluga whales have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act because their numbers have steadily declined from an estimated 1,300 in 1979 to about 270 in 2018, according to data by the U.S. government's Marine Mammal Commission.

The Cook Inlet region is Alaska's oldest oil-producing basin, with drilling that goes back to the 1950s. Hilcorp in 2017 became the first oil company in two decades to acquire leases in federal waters of Cook.

The case is Cook Inletkeeper et al v. Raimondo et al, U.S. District Court for United States District Court for the District of Alaska, No. 3:19-cv-00238.

For Cook Inletkeeper et al: Kristen Monsell of Center of Biological Diversity

For Raimondo et al: John Martin with the U.S. Department of Justice

For intervenor-defendant Hilcorp Alaska LLC: Jason Morgan of Stoel Rives

