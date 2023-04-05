Hilton pension case sparks appellate split over 'free standing' rule against fail-safe classes















(Reuters) - The District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that trial judges cannot refuse to certify classes simply by invoking the words “fail-safe,” in a break with at least four other appellate circuits that have explicitly barred fail-safe classes whose definition depends on the merits of the case.

But before plaintiffs' lawyers get too excited about newly lenient standards for defining class membership, the D.C. Circuit warned that the federal rule for class action procedure, Rule 23, already includes requirements that would preclude certification of almost every proposed fail-safe class.

"Enforcing the Rule's written requirements is greatly preferred to deploying a textually untethered and potentially disuniform criterion, the contours of which can vary from case to case,” wrote Judge Patricia Millett for a panel that also included Judges Sri Srinivasan and Harry Edwards.

So, as a practical matter, class action lawyers in the District of Columbia still should not expect to win certification of classes that are defined to include only members who can establish liability against the defendants.

The appellate court’s ruling, which came in a class action alleging that Hilton Worldwide Inc wrongfully denied pension benefits to certain employees or their beneficiaries, helpfully provided some examples of problematic fail-safe class definitions, including “shareholders whom Company X defrauded” and “all those discriminated against illegally.”

Both proposed definitions, the court explained, depend on the defendant’s liability. That’s troublesome, as Hilton’s counsel at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett pointed out in the company’s appellate brief, because it leaves defendants exposed to follow-on individual lawsuits even if they win on the merits of their liability in classwide litigation.

Trial judges, under the new ruling, can’t simply deny certification based on a "freestanding bar" against circular, fail-safe class definitions. Instead, the D.C. Circuit said, they should consider whether the proposed class is bound by common questions and whether the class would satisfy Rule 23’s numerosity requirement if a defense win on liability would eliminate every member of the class. That analysis, the court said, would knock out the vast majority of proposed fail-safe classes.

The appeals court also urged trial judges to help plaintiffs' lawyers address fail-safe defects in their proposed class definitions instead of denying class certification outright. “Perhaps most productively,” Millett wrote, trial judges might “simply suggest an alternate class definition and allow the parties to object or revise as needed.”

Hilton, which declined to comment on the D.C. Circuit ruling, pointed in its appellate briefing to precedent from eight other circuit courts that have either explicitly endorsed a rule prohibiting certification of fail-safe classes or have said that such classes are problematic. Before the D.C. Circuit’s decision on Tuesday, the 5th Circuit was the only federal appellate court specifically to reject a categorical ban on fail-safe class definitions.

Circuits that bar fail-safe classes, Hilton said, have found an implied “definiteness” requirement in Rule 23 that mandates a precise, objective definition of who is in the class. The implied definiteness requirement, Hilton said, can't be reconciled with a class definition that depends on defendants’ liability: The fail-safe definition means no one is a member of the class if defendants prevail on liability – which, in turn, means that subsequent suits are not barred by claim or issue preclusion.

The D.C. Circuit acknowledged Hilton’s arguments about the possibility of endless follow-on litigation for defendants, which Millett elegantly summarized: “If the only members of fail-safe classes are those who have viable claims on the merits, then class members either win or, by virtue of losing, are defined out of the class, escaping the bars of res judicata and collateral estoppel. Heads they win; tails the defendants lose.”

But the court said that the right way to deal with that potential problem is to focus on the actual text of Rule 23 to figure out why a class definition that rests on defendants’ liability runs afoul of the rule's textual requirements. The solution, the D.C. Circuit said, could be as simple as rewording the proposed class definition. (Millett’s example: A class improperly defined as “all associates employed by Law Firm Y from 2021 to 2023 who were denied their contractual bonus because Law Firm Y refused to credit pro bono hours,” could be salvaged if the class definition were rephrased as associates “who would have received their contractual bonus if Law Firm Y credited pro bono hours.”)

Plaintiffs' lawyer Stephen Bruce of Stephen R. Bruce Law Offices said by email that he’s confident his class definition will hold up on remand to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of Washington, D.C.

The D.C. Circuit described the issue of fail-safe class definition as important, unsettled and recurring – all words that you would expect to see in a petition for en banc or U.S. Supreme Court review of the decision. As I mentioned, Hilton declined to comment in response to my query on a possible appeal. If the company were so inclined, it could certainly argue that the federal circuits are divided on whether a fail-safe class definition automatically dooms class certification.

On the other hand, the D.C. Circuit agreed with those other courts that classes generally can’t be certified if they are defined to depend on defendants’ liability. It parted ways with the other circuits only on whether courts must invoke Rule 23’s textual requirements instead of an “untethered” implied prohibition on fail-safe classes.

I suspect that would make the case a hard sell at the Supreme Court.











