HIPAA allows audio-only telehealth, HHS says in new guidance

Summary Audio-only appointments crucial for rural areas, people with disabilities, agency says

Temporary COVID measures are lapsing

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Monday announced guidance clarifying how audio-only telemedicine can comply with federal medical privacy law, including after measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic lapse.

The guidance states that audio-only telemedicine appointments comply with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as long as they take certain measures to protect patient privacy, including having healthcare providers in private settings, not using speakerphone and taking steps to verify the patient's identity.

The guidance also states that HIPAA's required electronic data security safeguards do not apply to telemedicine conducted over a standard telephone line, but do apply to appointments over internet-based voice services.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, HHS said it would not bring enforcement actions over HIPAA rules against telemedicine providers attempting to comply in good faith. That policy is expected to end as the pandemic wanes.

HHS said that audio-only telehealth, as opposed to audiovisual telehealth, is an important tool for reaching people in rural areas with limited internet access, as well as people with disabilities that prevent them from using video.

"This guidance explains how the HIPAA Rules permit health care providers and plans to offer audio telehealth while protecting the privacy and security of individuals' health information, said Lisa Pino, director of HHS's Office of Civil Rights, in a statement.

Read more:

U.S. telehealth companies brace for demand spike as coronavirus spread accelerates

Telehealth apps see post-COVID focus on mental wellbeing

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.