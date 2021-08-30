Hogan Lovells taps former FERC chairman as senior advisor

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Neil Chatterjee has joined Hogan Lovells' Washington, D.C., office as a senior advisor, the firm said Monday.

Chatterjee is the latest government official to land at Hogan Lovells, where he joins the energy regulatory practice. In an interview, he cited that as a draw to the firm, noting Hogan Lovells is "known for bringing folks in from government, and really operating at that intersection of government and business."

Chatterjee said earlier this month he would leave his position as a commissioner at FERC, an independent agency of the U.S. Department of Energy, on Aug. 30. He served as chairman of the energy regulatory panel in 2017 and again from October 2018 until former President Donald Trump replaced him in November 2020, after he had promoted putting a price on carbon emissions to curb climate change. He previously served as a policy advisor to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Chatterjee said he was looking to go somewhere with a strong energy regulatory practice, as well as strengths in public and international policy. Hogan Lovells "is world class in each regard, and in so many ways, it was a great fit for me," he said.

Other recent government hires to 2,800-lawyer Hogan Lovells include Timothy Bergreen, the former staff director to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and former top aide to U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, who joined as a partner last month. Arjun Garg, the former chief counsel and acting deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, landed there in April.

"As Hogan Lovells continues to invest in the D.C. market, it's a testament to our strong reputation that we have added yet another government leader who is respected on both sides of the aisle to our bench," Michele Farquhar, managing partner of the firm's Washington office, said in a statement.

Chatterjee also joined the Climate Leadership Council, a bipartisan climate advocacy group, as a senior policy advisor. Greg Bertelsen, its CEO, in a Monday statement called Chatterjee "one of the most effective Republican energy policy strategists." He will also work with the group's advocacy arm, Americans for Carbon Dividends.

Chatterjee said he's eager to work with the non-profit and that he is "personally invested in building broader support for carbon pricing as a market-based solution to combating climate change."

