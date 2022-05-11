How to catch a streaming pirate

(Reuters) - Reuters talks with Karyn Temple, general counsel of the Motion Picture Association, and other media experts about the rampant piracy that costs the entertainment industry $30 billion a year, and what they are doing to combat it - including embedding an agent at the Department of Homeland Security.

Tom Rowe ia a longtime video producer and editor now working with the Reuters legal reporting team in Washington, D.C. He can be reached at tom.rowe@thomsonreuters.com