How to catch a streaming pirate
(Reuters) - Reuters talks with Karyn Temple, general counsel of the Motion Picture Association, and other media experts about the rampant piracy that costs the entertainment industry $30 billion a year, and what they are doing to combat it - including embedding an agent at the Department of Homeland Security.
