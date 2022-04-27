How to eviscerate a complaint: Giants, Jets football edition

Detailed view of NFL shield logo at midfield prior to the game between the Houston Texans and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, USA, Dec 15, 2018. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - What’s the most effective way for defense lawyers to express abject scorn for plaintiffs’ allegations in a motion to dismiss? Should they break out the thesaurus to find creative synonyms for the word “frivolous?” Or go light on the adjectives to allow their legal arguments to speak for themselves?

Lawyers for the National Football League, the New York Football Giants Inc, the New York Jets LLC, and New Meadowlands Stadium Co LLC deployed the latter strategy in their April 25 motion to dismiss an amended class action complaint accusing the NFL, the teams and the stadium of duping consumers into believing the Jets and Giants play home games in New York City.

The original complaint, which alleged a racketeering conspiracy and sought an order requiring the Jets and Giants to ditch the New Jersey Meadowlands and begin playing home games in a New York stadium, received widespread coverage (although not by Reuters). Many headlines featured the lawsuit’s demand for $6 billion in damages for a class of football fans who were somehow unaware that the Giants have been playing in New Jersey since 1976 and the Jets since 1984.

The amended complaint, filed on April 11 after defense counsel from Haynes and Boone moved to dismiss the original lawsuit, dropped some of the more aggressive theories from the first version of the case. The new version no longer alleges a racketeering conspiracy and does not demand that the Jets and Giants abandon MetLife Stadium.

Plaintiffs lawyer Evan Spencer of Evan Spencer Law narrowed the case to assert claims of false advertising, deceptive practices and fraudulent misrepresentation, alleging that the teams and the stadium itself were liable for “Ten Lies” that have allowed them to profit from the “cultural appropriation” of New York City’s cachet. The defendants, according to the amended complaint, say they play in a world-class stadium only minutes from the heart of New York City, when in fact they play in an inconvenient and uncomfortable venue “in the swamps of East Rutherford, New Jersey.”

As you would expect, Haynes and Boone’s new dismissal motion argues that the refined allegations in the amended complaint are “frivolous,” “fatally flawed,” and “baseless.” But the power of the motion is in its dispassionate — yet devastating — legal arguments.

Haynes and Boone, which did not respond to my email, said in the motion that the defendants reserve the right to seek Rule 11 sanctions based on Spencer’s alleged threats to add Jets and Giants sponsors to his complaint unless they stopped doing business with the teams. In an email response to my queries, Spencer denied threatening sponsors. He said he simply told them they’d be added as defendants if MetLife stadium did not eliminate false advertising on its website.

Spencer also said that the stadium has made six “major changes” to its website in response to the class action, clarifying that the building is in New Jersey and eliminating some claims about the quality of the facility. Those changes, he said, “prove that our case is valid and that sanctions is a bullying tactic by the defendants.”

But the defendants’ dismissal motion argued that Spencer’s amended pleading is legally deficient. For a start, they asserted, plaintiffs’ false advertising and deceptive practices claims require evidence that reasonable consumers would be misled by the allegedly false claims — but the complaint, does not even allege that the Giants and Jets have misrepresented where they play their home games.

At best, the motion said, the class action asserts that the teams misled fans by including “New York” or “NY” in their logos. But the NFL’s foundational documents defines the teams’ “hometowns” as anywhere within a 75-mile radius of New York City. So, according to Haynes and Boone, the teams are abiding by NFL rules by depicting their hometowns in their logos.

Moreover, the motion said, it’s simply not credible to allege that a reasonable consumer could possibly be unaware that the teams play in New Jersey, decades after they moved to the Meadowlands — or that any consumer made the choice to attend a Jets or Giants game because of their mistaken belief that the games were played in New York City.

And even if the court were to credit that far-fetched theory, the dismissal motion said, neither of the plaintiffs’ theories of injury holds up. New York law, the motion said, requires evidence not just that consumers were deceptively induced to make a purchase but that they overpaid for the product. That well-established precedent is fatal to the plaintiffs’ claims because, according to Haynes and Boone, “There is simply no basis to tie the value of tickets to the location of the game.” And their claim of having to pay extra travel costs to get to New Jersey, defendants said, simply has no basis in New York law.

The dismissal motion also disassembled plaintiffs’ fraud claims. The complaint, defendants said, fails to offer any of the specificity required for fraud allegations. Nor does the class action adequately allege that plaintiffs were justified in relying on purportedly fraudulent misrepresentations about where the teams play.

“The fact that the Giants and Jets play their home games in New Jersey — and have for nearly half-a-century — was unquestionably discoverable through the exercise of ordinary diligence,” the dismissal motion said. “Indeed, it is axiomatic that plaintiffs could not have traveled to the stadium without first researching where it was located.”

Perhaps the most damning part of the dismissal motion addresses a claim that wasn’t in the initial complaint. In the amended lawsuit, plaintiffs asserted that MetLife Stadium violated New Jersey law by refusing to allow patrons to pay in cash. But Haynes and Boone noted that the New Jersey law prohibiting retail establishments from requiring credit card purchases expressly carves out “any sports or entertainment venue with a seating capacity of 10,000.”

So much, in other words, for that claim — and for the rest of the case as well.

