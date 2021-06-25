How law firms can promote professional development and support mental health

REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci -

June 25, 2021 - Raise your hand if, during the pandemic, you did NOT:

(1) Become a Peloton master rider;

(2) "Crush it" at your virtual workplace; or

(3) Master the art of baking sourdough bread.

Please know: We see you; we value you, and you are not alone.

Recently, in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, I had the privilege of hearing a presentation by attorney Cameron Stout, sponsored by my firm. If you have not had a chance to hear his tragic and inspirational life story yet, do whatever you can to read about him. Cameron, who has experienced depression and alcohol abuse, shared deeply personal moments in his life and how he came to terms (and continues to come to terms) with them.

There were many takeaways from Cameron's talk, among them the importance of sharing your personal story with others, having the courage to be vulnerable in your professional setting, and getting regular exercise.

It's also important to banish our profession's obsession with perfection, strive to be the nicest (not necessarily the smartest) person in the room, create a safe space within which your colleagues can share their struggles and challenges, and make sure that no colleague is left behind.

Cameron's presentation brought to mind recent articles describing how our noble profession didn't just survive the pandemic but, in many cases, thrived. Record law firm profits, law firm bonuses for those who worked extraordinary hours, firms luring attorneys away from competitors.

Given the enormous uncertainty that our profession faced at the beginning of the pandemic, these results are a testament to the sheer resilience, hard work, and commitment to excellence and client service that exists in our profession. For all of that, we should be proud and celebrate our accomplishments.

At the same time, I could not help but think about the importance of recognizing, celebrating, and supporting all our colleagues. Those who worked hard, showed resilience, and continued their commitment to client service, but who could not honestly say or may not feel that they "crushed it" during the pandemic.

Those who might be reading articles about our profession's success and experiencing feelings of inadequacy, lack of worth, lack of value, or that perhaps they should have done more. To those of you who harbor any of these feelings, whether you have been practicing law for two years, twenty-two years, or more: Know that you are not alone.

Cameron spoke about the importance of mentor groups that advance professional development while creating safe spaces within which attorneys can share their struggles and get the support they need. For these groups to succeed, there must be management support and a measure of trust among colleagues.

Fortunately, my firm has created just such an environment. Expressing feelings and showing vulnerability is often looked upon as a sign of weakness — particularly in our profession. Cameron eloquently explained how doing so is actually a sign of strength, a pathway to healing, and an important building block for the long-term health of our profession.

If your workplace does not currently have mentor groups, present a plan to start one. Or, better yet, start one. After all, we truly are all in this together.

If your pathway to mental health is through topping the Peloton leaderboard, go for it.

If your pathway to mental health is through a 25-minute walk through your neighborhood, go for it.

If you were able to bill more hours working virtually during the pandemic than ever before, we salute you.

If you were able to continue to service your clients with professionalism, care, and quality during the pandemic, we value your contribution and are proud of you.

If during the pandemic you became a master baker, we envy you and can't wait to taste your creations when our offices fully reopen.

If during the pandemic you were able to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and share a few precious moments with family members, we honor you.

In a previous article, I argued for structural change in our profession to combat the high levels of stress, depression, and substance abuse. As we emerge from the pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to truly change the paradigm within which we practice our noble profession. There will be no return to "normal."

Let us double down on kindness. Let us embrace the notion that perfection is not the standard. Let us keep an eye on our colleagues — whether they bill 3,000 or 1,000 hours per year. And, as Cameron Stout has done, let us encourage each other to share our stories of triumph and failure, our feelings of worthiness and emptiness, and our human decency and care for one another. We owe it to each other and to the survival of this great profession.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.