HP Enterprise settles Oracle copyright lawsuit after $30 mln verdict

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Oracle accused HPE of violating copyrights to maintain software

Jury awarded Oracle $30 million for infringement last year















(Reuters) - Oracle America Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co have settled a long-running copyright dispute over HPE's maintenance of Oracle server software, according to a filing in Oakland, California federal court.

A jury awarded Austin, Texas-based Oracle $30 million in damages last year after finding Spring, Texas-based HPE infringed its copyrights by providing unauthorized software updates for its Solaris operating system. The companies told the judge overseeing the case Tuesday that they had signed a confidential settlement agreement and asked to dismiss the case.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for more information on Wednesday. They said in a November court filing that they had tentatively agreed to settle the dispute.

Part of Oracle's revenue from Solaris comes from contracts to provide buyers with software patches and other technical support. Other companies compete with Oracle to provide Solaris support services, including HPE.

Oracle sued HPE in 2016, alleging HPE used its copyrighted software without a license and undercut Oracle's support pricing.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar threw out Oracle's lawsuit in 2019, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the case in 2020.

HPE allegedly violated Oracle's copyrights together with software-support provider Terix Computer Co, which settled a related Oracle lawsuit in 2015 for nearly $58 million. Terix executives later pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy for using fake companies to win Oracle support contracts.

Hewlett-Packard Co split into HPE and HP Inc in 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court decided last year not to review a $3 billion jury verdict Hewlett-Packard Co won in 2016 for Oracle's breach of an agreement to keep supporting its software for aging HP servers.

The case is Oracle America Inc v. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 4:16-cv-01393.

For Oracle: Christopher Yates, Sarah Ray and Brittany Lovejoy of Latham & Watkins

For HPE: Jeffrey Thomas, Blaine Evanson, Samuel Liversidge and Ilissa Samplin of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Read more:

Oracle wins $30 mln from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in copyright trial

9th Circuit revives Oracle copyright claim against Hewlett Packard Enterprises











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.