HuffPost libel case tees up question: Where can online businesses be sued?

(Reuters) - A deeply divided 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided on Wednesday not to rehear a Texas political activist’s libel suit against TheHuffingtonpost.com Inc, leaving in place an appellate panel’s ruling that Texas does not have jurisdiction over Charles Johnson’s suit.

But you haven’t heard the last of this case.

In a dissent joined by three other judges, Judge Jennifer Elrod posited that the 5th Circuit has now split with the 7th, 4th and 9th Circuits on personal jurisdiction over internet companies whose business depends on users in states across the country. At the very least, wrote Judge Catharina Haynes in a dissent from the original panel decision, the 5th Circuit has split with other appellate courts on how U.S. Supreme Court precedent on jurisdiction for libel claims against print publications should apply to claims against online publishers.

Johnson’s lawyer, Joseph Sibley of Camara & Sibley, told me by email that Johnson intends to ask the Supreme Court to review the 5th Circuit’s holding. Sibley said the petition will likely request review based on both the narrow question of jurisdiction for libel claims against online publishers and the potentially much broader issue of jurisdiction for suits against internet businesses with a nationwide footprint.

A big caveat before you civil procedure nerds get too excited: HuffPost’s lawyers say there’s actually no circuit split, despite the Elrod and Haynes dissents.

“The panel correctly applied well settled 5th Circuit precedent, which has long recognized that a plaintiff in an online defamation case must show that the out-of-state publisher targeted the forum through its publication or through its development of the reporting,” said HuffPost counsel Marc Fuller of Vinson & Elkins in an email on Thursday. “There simply wasn’t any evidence here that HuffPost aimed its reporting or its commercial activities at Texas. Neither the Supreme Court nor any court of appeals has ever found personal jurisdiction under these circumstances.”

Here’s the background. Johnson sued HuffPost in federal court in Houston over a 2019 article that called him a “noted Holocaust denier and white nationalist.” HuffPost, which has no physical ties to Texas, challenged the court’s personal jurisdiction, arguing that its story did not mention Texas, did not rely on sources in Texas and did not refer to any of Johnson’s activities in the state.

Johnson countered that HuffPost purposefully conducts business in Texas. HuffPost has readers in the state and attracts advertisers that are eager to sell products to Texas readers. The site, Johnson said, even tracks readers’ locations in order to sell ads that can be targeted to Texans.

Johnson’s key precedent was the Supreme Court’s 1984 ruling in Keeton v. Hustler Magazine Inc, in which the justices held that New Hampshire had jurisdiction to hear a New York resident’s libel suit against the magazine because Hustler “continuously and deliberately exploited the New Hampshire market” by selling thousands of subscriptions to New Hampshire residents. (The plaintiff sued in New Hampshire because at the time, it had a longer statute of limitations for libel than other states.) Johnson said HuffPost similarly derived revenue from selling ads targeted to Texas readers, so, under Keeton, it should be deemed to have availed itself of the Texas market.

A divided three-judge 5th Circuit panel rejected that reasoning. Keeton, wrote Judge Jerry Smith in the majority decision, “did not forge an iron law of specific jurisdiction for all publishers in all mediums.”

The Keeton ruling, the 5th Circuit held, depended on Hustler’s affirmative act of sending thousands of physical magazines to New Hampshire subscribers, the majority said. HuffPost, by contrast, merely makes itself accessible to Texas readers. That fact alone, Smith wrote, “cannot demonstrate purposeful availment.” If it did, the majority said, every online publisher, from a grandma writing a cooking blog to a young YouTuber, could be sued in every state — an erasure of the line between specific and general jurisdiction and an affront to federalism.

Haynes’ dissent accused Smith and Judge Carolyn King of “all but nullifying” Keeton precedent. “HuffPost has fulsome circulation in Texas, and its presence in Texas was not ‘random, isolated, or fortuitous,’” she wrote. “Far from it: HuffPost actively exploited the forum through Texas-specific advertising. As in Keeton, HuffPost ‘continuously and deliberately exploits’ the Texas market, so it should not be surprised if it is ‘haled into court there.’”

Haynes said seven other circuits have analyzed Keeton in cases involving online companies, and none took the 5th Circuit’s majority’s approach of restricting the Supreme Court’s reasoning to print publications. “The approach HuffPost takes towards Texas is the modern equivalent of Keeton sending magazines to New Hampshire,” she said.

After Johnson petitioned for a rehearing, seven 5th Circuit judges voted to review the case en banc. Ten judges voted against reviewing the panel decision. Elrod’s dissent elaborated on the circuit split Haynes identified, explaining that in such rulings as the 7th Circuit’s 2010 holding in uBID Inc v. The GoDaddy Group Inc and the 4th Circuit’s 2020 decision in UMG Recordings Inc v. Kurbanov, other appellate courts “have relied heavily on Keeton to uphold personal jurisdiction over companies whose internet-driven business models evince intent to avail themselves of the privilege of doing business in the states in which they were sued.”

By contrast, she said, the majority in Johnson “broke with these decisions, cabining Keeton to the almost-bygone world of print-only media.”

Not even all of the 5th Circuit judges who wanted to rehear the Johnson case en banc signed on to Elrod’s dissent, so it’s hard to know what to make of her assertion of a circuit split on the seismic question of where online businesses can be sued. And for what it’s worth, the Supreme Court recently declined to wade into that morass, denying certiorari in the UMG case Elrod cited.

But it looks like Johnson and HuffPost will have at least one more fight over jurisdiction. For online publishers – and perhaps other online businesses – this could be huge.

