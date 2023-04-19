Hughes Hubbard, retired partner square off following age bias claims















(Reuters) - The former head of Hughes Hubbard & Reed's intellectual property and technology group is locked in a legal fight with the law firm after he accused it of age discrimination, newly unsealed court documents show.

James Dabney said in a January filing with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that after he retired in 2022, Hughes Hubbard slashed his monthly pension benefit before suspending it altogether.

Dabney, 68, alleged the firm improperly lowered his pension benefit in a Feb. 25, 2022 email that reflected "intentional age discrimination" and that the firm did not give him proper notice that his benefits were being suspended.

Hughes Hubbard said in a filing unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court that Dabney was trying to be paid pension benefits while he was working at the firm. Despite retiring, Dabney still works at the firm as an "of counsel," the firm said. His profile on the firm's website says he is a retired partner.

The law firm said it is currently in arbitration with Dabney over his pension benefits. But Dabney is also seeking an injunction from a Manhattan federal judge prohibiting the firm from suspending his email account, phone number and access to client files.

Dabney's request for an injunction was initially filed under seal, as was Hughes Hubbard's response. But U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil on April 11 ordered all documents in the case to be filed publicly.

Hughes Hubbard said Dabney's benefits are dictated by its partnership agreement and pension plan.

"We remain committed to resolving the issues with Jim but have been unable to reach a resolution of this matter and expect that an arbitration proceeding may be necessary," the firm said in a statement.

Dabney's complaint to the EEOC is pending. He declined to comment.

Dabney told the Manhattan court he was being treated differently from other retired Hughes Hubbard partners, and that the firm was trying to publicly humiliate him and damage his professional reputation.

Hughes Hubbard countered that any risk of reputational harm would stem from Dabney's choice "at this late date — to swear publicly that the firm from which he has retired is dishonest."

The case is Dabney v. Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-mc-00078

For James Dabney: Anne Clark of Vladeck, Raskin & Clark

For Hughes Hubbard & Reed: Kathleen McKenna of Proskauer Rose

Reporting by David Thomas











