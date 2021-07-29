‘I am ashamed’: Berger Montague avoids DQ, but not chagrin, in Robinhood case

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - If you are the kind of person who looks for silver linings, you might say the demise of an allegedly “manufactured” class action accusing trading platform Robinhood Financial LLC of violating Washington state's anti-spam law shows that the safeguards against unjustified class litigation are working.

If you’re not that kind of person, you’d probably say the case was a debacle that left a longtime class action lawyer from Berger Montague “ashamed” of her involvement.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice of Spokane, Washington, granted Robinhood’s motion to decertify a class of Washington residents who alleged that the company’s “refer a friend” program violates a state consumer law barring businesses from assisting in the distribution of text messages sent without the recipient’s consent. (The referral program gives Robinhood users up to $500 in “reward stock” when they successfully recruit friends to sign up.) Rice also granted the class representative’s motion to withdraw from the case and concluded that he no longer has jurisdiction under the Class Action Fairness Act.

That bare-bones description does not even begin to capture the weirdness of the facts that have emerged in this litigation.

The name plaintiff in the class action was bar owner Isaac Gordon who alleged that he received two unsolicited texts in which unknown senders invited him to establish a Robinhood account via the refer-a-friend program. When Robinhood’s lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine conducted reverse searches on the phone numbers from which Gordon received the messages, they discovered that the senders had close ties to one of the lawyers who filed the class action, Brian Cameron of Cameron Sutherland. One of the texts to Gordon was from Brian Cameron’s brother, John Cameron. The other was from a friend of Brian Cameron’s son.

It gets weirder. The name plaintiff, Gordon, was a friend of the Camerons. Brian Cameron, the plaintiffs' lawyer, frequented Gordon’s wine bar until Gordon sold the business in 2019. Gordon also regularly played Dungeons & Dragons with Brian and John. In fact, Gordon was part of a group text chain with the Camerons that predated the text in which John invited the bar owner to set up a Robinhood account. Gordon was also a plaintiff in other consumer suits filed by Brian Cameron.

Robinhood alleged in a series of filings beginning last May that Cameron appeared to have engaged in a “scheme” to “manufacture” or “orchestrate” the class action, presumably by instructing his brother and his son’s friend to send Gordon texts via the Robinhood referral program.

Brian Cameron denied that allegation in a May 26 declaration. He acknowledged his ties to Gordon and conceded that he might have been with his brother at a bar in Spokane when John Cameron sent Gordon the crucial text inviting him to sign up with Robinhood. But Brian Cameron said he did not direct John to send the text and was not even aware that John had done so.

Cameron did not provide additional information about Robinhood’s manufacturing accusation in response to my query, writing only that “the real story is about Robinhood’s continuing violations of Washington’s anti-spamming laws.” His original co-counsel, Kirk Miller, said via email that the company’s allegations were “completely unsupported” and that Robinhood “has failed to turn up evidence of any wrongdoing by Mr. Gordon’s attorneys or anyone else.”

Robinhood issued a storm of subpoenas to find out more about the relationship between Gordon and the Camerons. In June, in the midst of briefing on the subpoenas, the company moved to decertify the class and to disqualify class counsel.

Berger Montague partner Michelle Drake by then had joined the plaintiffs' team. Drake was not involved in the early stages of the case. She first appeared in the docket in February 2021, a few weeks after Rice certified a class. Drake said in a 45-page declaration filed this month that her role was to figure out how to identify potential class members.

She had no idea, she said, that the name plaintiff was a good friend of her co-counsel – or that his brother had sent the crucial text in the case. “I had no reason to suspect there was more to the story," she said.

Drake, who declined to provide a statement to me about the case, said in the declaration she only learned in May about the unusual ties and undisclosed texts between her co-counsel and the lead plaintiff – and the person who told her was a defense lawyer from Davis Wright, who was preparing Robinhood’s motion to stay the case until the company could investigate Gordon and the Camerons.

Drake’s declaration said she immediately tried to fix what had gone wrong. She hired ethics counsel and pushed to correct Gordon’s responses to Robinhood’s discovery demands. Eventually, Berger Montague moved to withdraw as counsel to Gordon and moved on behalf of the class to pull Gordon as lead plaintiff.

“I have been and remain deeply distressed by the allegations defendant has made,” Drake wrote in the declaration. “I am ashamed (and) I apologize to the court and Robinhood for my unknowing involvement.”

Rice denied Robinhood’s motion to disqualify class counsel, including Berger Montague, in Wednesday’s decision, concluding that the evidentiary record was not complete. Robinhood moved on Wednesday night for the judge to reconsider his jurisdictional ruling, citing its intention to keep investigating Cameron.

Cameron and co-counsel Miller, meanwhile, seem convinced that Robinhood will be sued anew for the same allegations. (Robinhood’s lawyers, who didn’t respond to my email, told Rice that Berger Montague has been scouting for a new lead plaintiff.) Miller said the litigation over Gordon’s ties to Cameron was merely a “distraction” from Robinhood’s own conduct.

“While this is undoubtedly a temporary setback in the litigation, it is inevitable that Robinhood will be subject to one or more subsequent class actions,” Miller said.

If so, you can bet that Robinhood will do whatever it can to make sure Miller, Cameron and Berger Montague aren’t involved.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.