IBM sues online-game maker Zynga over internet patents
- Zynga allegedly infringes IBM data-processing, ad patents
- IBM has targeted other web-based companies with similar lawsuits
(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp has sued Zynga Inc, the maker of popular online games like Words With Friends and FarmVille, for violating its patent rights in technology including data-processing and online advertising, according to a Delaware federal court lawsuit made public Tuesday.
Zynga and its subsidiary Chartboost did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.
Armonk, N.Y.-based IBM has sued several internet-based companies for infringing related patents, some of which cover inventions from its development of the late-1980s online service Prodigy.
Pet-food seller Chewy Inc defeated similar IBM claims last month, while online marketplace Groupon Inc settled IBM's case against it for $57 million in 2018 following an $83 million jury loss.
IBM said in its lawsuit that San Francisco-based Zynga's business depends on the misuse of "foundational" IBM web technology, and that it has tried to negotiate a license with Zynga unsuccessfully since 2014.
"Though Zynga is nominally a gaming company, its success relies on sophisticated data capture, processing, and analytics technology" pioneered by IBM and others, the lawsuit said.
IBM also accused Zynga subsidiary Chartboost, which makes an advertising platform used in mobile games, of infringing its patents in the lawsuit.
A spokesperson for IBM declined to comment beyond the court complaint.
The case is International Business Machines Corp v. Zynga Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:22-cv-00590.
For IBM: John Desmarais of Desmarais LLP
For Zynga: n/a
