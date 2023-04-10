Illumina, attorneys sued by former Cornell researcher over cancer-screening tech















(Reuters) - Former Cornell University medical researcher Monib Zirvi on Saturday sued Illumina Inc and a group of lawyers who represented Cornell, accusing them of a conspiracy involving Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc to steal his gene-analysis technology.

The New Jersey federal lawsuit said attorneys with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Latham & Watkins colluded with Illumina and Thermo Fisher to misuse his innovations in cancer-screening products.

Zirvi, now a dermatologist and instructor at Weill Cornell Medical College, asked to be retroactively named as an inventor on dozens of Illumina patents related to its Ampliseq products and to be awarded an unspecified amount of money damages.

Illumina declined to comment on the lawsuit. Representatives for Zirvi, Thermo Fisher and the law firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Zirvi said he developed DNA-sequencing technology that enabled the mass production of DNA microchips used in cancer screenings and other applications.

Cornell and Thermo Fisher's Life Technologies Corp sued Illumina in 2010 for allegedly infringing their patents, in a case that was settled in 2017. Cornell later claimed Life Technologies misled it into settling the dispute, and a judge sent their dispute to arbitration in 2018.

Zirvi said Cornell and Thermo Fisher's attorneys advised him during the lawsuit while hiding that Thermo Fisher and Illumina were secretly collaborating to develop Ampliseq with his technology. His complaint said Ampliseq strengthened the two companies' "duopoly" over the DNA-sequencing market.

The lawsuit said the attorneys falsely told Zirvi they represented his interests and advised him "to not prepare for his deposition, to not review any documents, including his own patent filings, and not [to] research facts related to Illumina."

Zirvi said he would have been able to enforce his intellectual property rights against Illumina and received royalties from the patents if the companies and attorneys had not conspired against him.

The lawsuit also accused the lawyers of ignoring his "bullet-proof evidence of fraud" that would have proven Cornell's claims, and of committing other fraud and malpractice.

Zirvi and other scientists separately sued Illumina in 2018 for allegedly stealing their trade secrets. A Manhattan federal court dismissed that case in 2020.

The case is Zirvi v. Illumina Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 2:23-cv-01997.

