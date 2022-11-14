Impossible Foods clears hurdle in imitation-meat patent lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - Impossible Foods Inc can press ahead with a patent lawsuit accusing rival startup Motif Foodworks Inc of violating its patents on plant-based meat, a federal judge in Delaware ruled Monday.

U.S. Circuit Judge William Bryson denied a motion to dismiss the case, finding that Impossible Foods plausibly argued that Motif's "Hemami" ingredient infringes its patents for imitation meat without animal protein, even though Hemami has a protein naturally found in cows.

A spokesperson for Motif said the company remains confident in its legal position and that Impossible Foods is "borrowing a well-worn page out of the Silicon Valley bullying-playbook — when you can’t innovate, you litigate."

Representatives for Impossible Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods sued Motif, a Boston-based spinoff of biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks, in March. Impossible Foods said Motif's products with Hemami infringe patents related to imitation meat that uses the protein molecule heme to replicate meat's taste, smell, texture and appearance.

Impossible Foods said Motif's imitation burgers, sausage, pork and other products infringe seven of its patents.

Motif asked the court to dismiss claims related to five patents covering imitation meat without any animal protein. It said Hemami does not infringe the patents because it includes "bovine myoglobin," a protein found in domesticated cows.

The court agreed with Impossible Foods that Hemami could still infringe the patents and allowed the claims to continue. Impossible Foods' patents may cover Hemami because it is produced using yeast and does not have any "direct animal provenance," Bryson said.

Bryson said the court could still interpret the patents in Motif's favor later in the case.

The case is Impossible Foods Inc v. Motif Foodworks Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:22-cv-00311.

For Impossible Foods: Matthew Reed, Wendy Devine and Lori Westin of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For Motif: Joseph Paunovich, Sandra Haberny, Ryan Landes and Stephen Wood of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

