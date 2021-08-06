'Infighting' Patriot National investors lose bid to add claims

Manhattan Federal Courthouse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Judge said plaintiffs cannot now sue bankers, auditors

(Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge rejected Patriot National Inc shareholders' bid to sue the auditor and underwriters involved in the now-defunct insurance administrator's 2015 initial public offering, declining to reward their tactical decision not to file the claims sooner.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos wrote on Thursday that the two groups of plaintiffs could have added the claims against auditor BDO USA and underwriters, including UBS Securities, as early as February 2018 had they not been fighting for control of the litigation.

"There is no reason this could not have happened years ago," the judge said, denying leave to amend the complaint.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, auditor and underwriters did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday.

Investors sued Patriot in Manhattan federal court in 2017 after the company disclosed that it was paying $30 million to secure business with an insurer owned by Patriot's chairman, which was also its largest customer.

The first lawsuit alleged the relationship had influenced the company to turn down a buyout offer from Ebix Inc in 2016, unbeknownst to shareholders.

In early 2018, a separate group of investors led by Aric McIntire filed a proposed class action in Florida federal court.

That lawsuit alleged the company hid the customer relationship ahead of the 2015 offering and included claims against the auditor and underwriters.

While the two cases were eventually consolidated in New York, the investor group named to lead the litigation never added allegations against the professionals.

Instead, the group pursued a $6.5 million settlement with former Patriot officers and directors, while Patriot itself went into bankruptcy.

The McIntire plaintiffs opposed the settlement, arguing it settled the claims they had raised for free. They asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block the settlement, which it declined to do in the fall.

The plaintiffs finally teamed up to ask the judge for leave to add claims against the auditors and bankers in December.

Ramos rejected that bid on Thursday.

He said the "unusual" power struggle that dragged out even after a lead plaintiff was appointed shows "evidence of bad faith and dilatory motive" and had caused "undue delay and prejudice" in the case.

"Despite the fact that it would have been in the parties' best interest to work together from the start, they fought over control of this case for roughly two and a half years," the judge said.

The case is In re Patriot National Inc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-CV-01866.

For the plaintiffs: Lawrence Deutsch and Jacob Polakoff of Berger Montague

For the McIntire plaintiffs: Nicholas Porritt of Levi & Korsinsky

For BDO: Timothy Hoeffner and Jason Gerstein of McDermott Will & Emery

For the underwriters: David Goldberg, Alan Brudner and Shannon Gross of Katten Muchin Rosenman