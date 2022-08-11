InfoWars parent sales surge, seeks more flexibility in bankruptcy

Right-wing radio talk show host Alex Jones speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the Supreme Court ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results during protests in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Free Speech Systems says it underestimated sales demands at the start of its bankruptcy

FSS now projects sales revenue of up to $450,000 a day

FSS and owner Alex Jones were recently hit with a $49 million defamation verdict in Texas

(Reuters) - Free Speech Systems, the parent company of far-right website InfoWars, asked a bankruptcy court on Thursday for more flexibility in its budget to allow it to meet surging customer demand for dietary supplements and other InfoWars products.

FSS, owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston for more flexibility in the budget he approved for the first three weeks of its Chapter 11 case, saying the budget was based on mistaken sales projections. The company now expects to sell as much as $450,000 per day of InfoWars-branded products, based on results from recent weeks, according to a Thursday court filing. That amount far exceeds the $595,000 per week that the company initially expected when proposing a budget.

The bankruptcy court has oversight over FSS's spending because its creditors have claimed its cash as collateral for the company's debts, and Lopez has previously scaled back the company's requests to make payments to Jones.

FSS asked for a budget revision that would allow it to automatically route shipping fees customers pay to a vendor that packages and ships the products, which include dietary supplements, shampoo, books and t-shirts. FSS's current budget caps those vendor payments at $104,800 for the first three weeks of the bankruptcy case, which could impede FSS's ability to fill customer orders, the company said.

FSS did not explain in its filing why it was experiencing higher-than-expected sales.

FSS filed for bankruptcy on July 29, in the middle of a trial to determine how much it and Jones should pay for making false and defamatory claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was a hoax. A Texas jury later awarded nearly $50 million in compensatory and punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of slain 6-year-old Jesse Lewis.

Families of Sandy Hook victims who have sued Jones for defamation in Texas and Connecticut have previously urged the bankruptcy court to place strict oversight over FSS's spending in bankruptcy, alleging that Jones might continue to pull assets from FSS while using its bankruptcy case to avoid paying court judgments in the defamation cases.

Attorneys for the Sandy Hook families did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FSS told the bankruptcy court that the requested budget change would not increase the payments received by Jones, who does not own the shipping vendor, Blue Ascension LLC, according to the court filing. Jones owns many of the companies affiliated with InfoWars, including PQPR Holdings, listed as the primary secured creditor in FSS's bankruptcy case.

The case is Free Speech Systems LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 22-60043.

For FSS: Ray Battaglia of the Law Offices of Ray Battaglia and R.J. Shannon of Shannon & Lee.

