Inhance Technologies sued over PFAS in plastic food containers

(Reuters) - A Houston-based company that reinforces plastic packaging for food and household goods is putting the public at risk of exposure to toxic “forever chemicals,” according to a new lawsuit brought by environmental and public health groups.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) and Center for Environmental Health on Tuesday sued Inhance Technologies USA in District of Columbia federal court, alleging violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act. The complaint came after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a similar suit last week.

Inhance’s manufacture of perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) occurs during a process called fluorination, in which plastic packaging used for a range of purposes from food containers to cleaning products is treated with fluorine gas in order to reinforce the package, the suit claimed. The groups said tens of millions of plastic containers are fluorinated before being distributed in the U.S., and that Inhance is the sole U.S. provider of fluorination that occurs after plastic containers are molded.

“This is not an academic violation. The leaching of PFAS from packaging and containers threatens our food supply and exposes all of us to harmful toxic chemicals,” said Tim Whitehouse, PEER’s executive director and a former EPA enforcement attorney, in a statement.

Inhance didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The substances are called “forever chemicals” because they do not easily break down in the human body or environment.

A 2020 rule under the Toxic Substances Control Act requires companies to submit notices to the government regarding significant new uses of PFAS, which trigger safety reviews. Despite that requirement, the groups say Inhance has continued to treat plastic containers and produce PFAS associated with several health concerns including cancer.

The EPA has recently taken steps to regulate PFAS as a part of a strategic roadmap announced in October 2021. In June it issued strict warnings that the chemicals are harmful in drinking water at extremely low levels, and in August said it would propose designating certain of the chemicals as hazardous substances under the nation’s Superfund program in a bid to spark cleanup at contaminated sites across the country.

The case is Center for Environmental Health v. Inhance Technologies USA, United States District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-03819.

For the plaintiffs: Robert Sussman of Sussman & Associates; and Paula Dinerstein of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility

For Inhance: Not immediately available











